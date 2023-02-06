Alo Forming Clinically Integrated Network to Help NC Providers Collaborate and Navigate Health Care Complexity

DURHAM, N.C., Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alo, the North-Carolina based healthcare company founded to support independent providers and help them maintain their independence, is introducing the Alo Clinically Integrated Network (Alo CIN) for practices and provider groups across the state.

The Alo CIN will support providers, enabling them to work together to deliver more efficient, affordable, coordinated care without being tied to a specific health system. Practices and provider groups will have the opportunity to:

Join a results-oriented and collaborative network focused on improving quality of care, allowing for enhanced alignment with payors and other healthcare organizations.

Participate in the development and implementation of best practices and protocols designed to improve patient care, reduce unnecessary costs, and enable care teams and their patients to thrive.

Attain specialized medical expertise, resources, and professional development in order to help provide the best possible care to patients.

Access a unified data model and analytics to improve quality and reporting for clinical measures. The data, pulled from disparate IT sources, will help providers have a holistic, actionable view of their patients.

"We expect that by joining Alo's Clinically Integrated Network, providers will see improved patient outcomes and satisfaction, enhanced financial performance reflective of the value of our care model, and increased collaboration and opportunities to learn from other providers across the state," says Matt Eirich, Alo CEO.

In November 2021, Alo joined forces with Avance Care, a network of independently owned primary care practices across North Carolina. The partnership demonstrated Alo's commitment to supporting independent physicians and has led to the growth of Avance Care, which now operates 30 practices offering comprehensive primary care, psychiatry, neurology, behavioral health, nutrition and care management.

"Alo is excited to expand its network to support high-quality independent health care," says Dr. Paul Hain, Alo Chief Clinical Officer and Interim Avance Care Chief Medical Officer. "The Alo CIN will create a larger platform to influence and enhance patient care across North Carolina."

Alo will be hosting a webinar in late February to provide more details about this new offering. To be invited to this information session or to request more information, visit AloSolutions.com/contact-us .

About Alo

Alo provides the tools for independent clinicians to shape health care for the better – for patients, communities and themselves. Founded by a team of industry veterans that understand how to change the playing field for independent practices, Alo helps physicians focus on making sustainable improvements in care. The company is headquartered in Durham, NC. For more information, visit AloSolutions.com

SOURCE Alo