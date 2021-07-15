Alo House Recovery Centers to Become Oro House

MALIBU, Calif., July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- To avoid confusion in the marketplace with regard to a trademark issue, Alo House Recovery Centers is announcing a name change and will be rebranding all of its marketing efforts under the umbrella "Oro House Recovery Centers," beginning Sept. 1, 2021.

All services, locations, and treatment staff for Oro House Recovery Centers will be identical to Alo House in every respect, with the exception of the new name.

Co-founder Evan Haines said, "We wanted to take this opportunity to choose a name that really speaks to who we are and what we do. Oro is Spanish for 'gold.' So for us, since everything we do is with the sole aim of being the gold standard in addiction treatment, this new name felt like the perfect choice.

"'Oro,' or 'gold,' also speaks to the metaphor of recovery as a kind of alchemical transformation. There is a magic to the recovery process, and alchemy provides us with the perfect way of describing it. Commonly known as a technique for turning base metals into gold, alchemy is the ancient art of transformation. And for us, gold represents love, connection, wholeness, and essentially, the healed psyche," Haines continued.

For more than 10 years, Alo House has represented the very best the recovery field has to offer. This award-winning, state-licensed residential addiction treatment center is based in Malibu, California, with multiple locations in Los Angeles. The company offers unparalleled treatment for substance use disorders, drug and alcohol detox, and dual diagnosis mental health disorders to clients in Southern California, across the country, and around the world.

We are proud to say that Oro House will continue to build on the culture of compassionate care that we established over a decade ago, and will continue to provide the gold standard of addiction treatment services for all of our clients.

About Oro House Recovery Centers

Oro House Recovery Centers is licensed and accredited by the California Department of Health Care Services, earned The Joint Commission's Gold Seal of Approval,® and is LegitScript certified. The Oro House Recovery Centers rehabilitation philosophy and Compassionate Care Model® have become industry benchmarks, and are practiced by Oro House's highly experienced, interdisciplinary team of caring professionals, and seasoned experts in the fields of behavioral health and addiction. The Oro House program is designed to provide our clients and their families with a complete, evidence-based, continuum of care from detoxification through inpatient and outpatient treatment, sober living and beyond. Since our founding in 2010, the treatment team has been a leader in non-12-step rehab and dual diagnosis addiction treatment throughout southern California.

Contact

Evan Haines

(888) 595-0235

Related Images

oro-house-recovery-centers.jpg

Oro House Recovery Centers

The word "Oro" is Spanish for gold and it represents our award winning luxury treatment experience in Malibu and Los Angeles, California.

SOURCE Oro House Recovery Centers

Related Links

https://www.ororecovery.com

