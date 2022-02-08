ALO Releases a Free 2022 Forecast eBook for Affiliate Marketers

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ALO (Affiliate Leaders Online), a team of affiliate marketing experts, is known for their global events featuring industry leaders. Seizing the opportunity to communicate with the most experienced marketing professionals, ALO team gathered their forecasts about the upcoming trends of 2022 .

ALO

Recently, the company issued a free forecast PDF containing ideas, practical tips, and views expressed by 30 representatives of the top tier advertising companies and agencies. In the eBook, readers will find reflections of CEOs, sales directors, commercial officers, and other eminent figures on the following topics:

Marketing practices to embrace in 2022 considering radical technological changes, like AR and VR, cookies ban, blockchain, etc.;



Advice on how to work with the most widespread affiliate marketing verticals, like Dating, Nutra, Info Products, Utilities, and Software;



Upcoming trends of media buying and reflections on the future of CPA networks;



Risks surrounding the MarTech industry and ways to deal with them.

The main focus of the compilers is practice, therefore the presented eBook can be used as a comprehensive guide containing numerous strategies to apply. The PDF will be handy for both newcomers and experienced affiliate marketers willing to keep up with the latest events and changes of the industry.

ALO offers the exclusive educational eBook for free download - users can find it right here .

About ALO:

ALO team organizes large affiliate marketing events featuring online and offline lectures, debates, and speeches delivered by highly experienced and acknowledged figures of the industry. In addition to the educational part, ALO also organizes parties for interpersonal communication, where experts and newcomers can network and find professional partnerships.

