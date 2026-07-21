Alocity Announces Series A Funding, Fueled by Growing Demand for AI Operating Experiences in Physical Spaces

Investment accelerates the next generation of physical security by combining AI Operators, embedded AI video intelligence and existing security infrastructure into one intelligent operating experience.

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla., July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alocity today announced the successful completion of its Series A Round, led by a private investor group alongside its founder Marco Quintero. The investment will accelerate product innovation, expand the company's engineering, sales and marketing organizations, and scale its growing network of security integration partners.

The capital raise comes at a defining moment for enterprise software. As artificial intelligence becomes part of everyday work, users no longer expect to learn increasingly complex applications—they expect technology to understand them. Alocity believes that the same transformation is now coming to physical security.

As artificial intelligence reshapes enterprise software, Alocity is bringing that transformation to the physical world. Post this

At the center of the platform is Aimee, Alocity's AI Operator for Physical Spaces. Rather than navigating multiple applications, operators simply describe what they want to accomplish. Aimee understands intent, reasons across connected systems, executes authorized actions and maintains a complete audit trail. Access control, AI video intelligence, visitor management, intercom communications and intelligent workflows become one seamless operating experience instead of a collection of disconnected applications.

"The last year marked a fundamental shift," said Marco Quintero, Founder and CEO of Alocity. "Artificial intelligence has become part of people's everyday lives, fundamentally changing what users expect from enterprise software. For decades, people had to understand how their software worked. The next generation of software understands how people work. AI isn't changing what buildings or enterprises do—it's changing how people interact and operate within them. We believe the future isn't another dashboard. It's an intelligent operator that understands intent, reasons across connected systems, and performs work on your behalf. That's the future we built Aimee to deliver."

Unlike traditional platforms that require organizations to replace existing infrastructure before they can modernize, Alocity was designed to unlock the value of what customers already own. Deep integration with Mercury Security controllers preserves the industry's most trusted access control infrastructure, while the NVidia powered AiVR (Alocity's AI embedded Digital Video Recorder) brings embedded AI intelligence to existing camera systems through secure local network processing. Together, they enable organizations to modernize both access control and video while protecting their existing investment in controllers, cameras and infrastructure.

By extending, not replacing existing security environments, Alocity lowers the cost and complexity of AI adoption while giving customers a practical path to modern physical security.

The Series A investment reflects growing confidence that artificial intelligence will reshape how organizations secure, manage and interact with their buildings. As enterprises move beyond disconnected products toward intelligent operating experiences, Alocity is uniquely positioned to bridge proven security infrastructure with the next generation of AI-powered operations.

"Physical security has spent decades adding products, features and dashboards," said DJ Atkins, Chief Revenue Officer of Alocity. "The result has been more complexity for both integrators and their customers. We believe the next wave of innovation isn't another product—it's a completely different experience. One Platform. Every Space. One Intelligent Experience. That's the future we're building alongside our partners."

The new capital will accelerate development of Alocity's AI platform, expand enterprise capabilities, deepen strategic technology partnerships, support continued growth across engineering, customer success, sales and marketing.

As artificial intelligence reshapes enterprise software, Alocity is bringing that transformation to the physical world, creating a simpler, more intelligent way for people to secure, manage and interact with every space.

About Alocity

Alocity is the company behind the AI Operating System for Physical Spaces. Our platform unifies your access control, embedded AI video intelligence, visitor management, intercom communications and intelligent workflow automation into a single conversational experience powered by our AI Operator, Aimee. Built around open architecture and deep integration with Mercury/HID Security infrastructure, Alocity enables organizations to modernize physical security environments without replacing the investments they already own.

One Platform. Every Space. One Intelligent Experience.

www.alocity.com

SOURCE Alocity