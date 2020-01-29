Aloe Care Health Introduces The Worlds' First Digital Assistant To Support Independent Living For Older Adults

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aloe Care Health , the first comprehensive digital assistant for elder care, is now available for consumers and strategic partners. Select customers began receiving their first shipments of Aloe Care devices this month. Aloe Care Health is headquartered in New York and backed by RiverPark Ventures , Oceans Ventures , and Grit Capital Partners .

The new Aloe Care Health system for independent older adults and the people who support them. With voice-assistance, smart fall sensors (no wearable tracker needed), a 24/7/365 emergency response team, a family app for at-a-glance elder status updates and care collaboration, and more, it's the most comprehensive solution available.

Aloe Care makes independent living for older adults safer, and their caregiving teams more connected and collaborative. The service includes a Smart Hub in the elders' home for secure, two-way, hands-free communication and additional Smart Sensors to detect falls, motion, air quality, and temperature. No wearable tracker is needed for the system to work. The Aloe Care service is bolstered by 24/7/365 access to a professional emergency response team. It also features a private, secure family app for real-time status-checks, voice connection to the elders' Smart Hub, and care collaboration with family and professional caregivers.

"For most Americans, remaining in their homes as they age is a top priority," said Ray Spoljaric, CEO and co-Founder of Aloe Care Health. "They also want to be safe and have an easy way to connect to their friends, family, and the professionals who support them. The people in that circle of care also need greater peace-of-mind about the well-being of their elders and better tools to collaborate with one another. We're proud to advance the state-of-the-art for elder home safety and care; it's long overdue."

On the heels of its partnership with the Home Care Association of America (HCAOA), Aloe Care has also announced its availability through numerous major private duty home care strategic partners and personal emergency response distributors in the U.S.

Steve Chandler, Owner of Elect Home Care , said: "Aloe Care's home set-up represents a major step forward in keeping older adults safer and improving communication between everyone in the care circle. These are two of the biggest challenges families face. What's more, our professionals really value the ability to collaborate with others in the Aloe Care family app; it helps us do our jobs more efficiently and effectively."

Michael Abend, Director/Owner of concierge home care provider Extended Family of Wayland, added: "Aloe Care is such an innovative development for in-home safety and communication. So many independent-minded seniors struggle to accept support because they do not want to be seen with a caregiver or wearing a sometimes cumbersome medical alert pendant. Aloe Care's technology makes it easier for elders to accept support to stay as independent as possible and age safely on their terms."

More than 80% of Americans want to remain in their homes throughout their retirement, according to the AARP1. The same study revealed that nearly 35 million Americans are already in informal caregiving roles for approximately 50 million older adults (2015).

ABOUT ALOE CARE HEALTH :

Aloe Care is delivering the world's first voice-activated, in-home digital care assistant for older adults. The service improves elders' safety and makes communication and care collaboration intuitive and easy. Aloe Care includes a Smart HUB for live, two-way hands-free communication and Smart Sensors to detect falls, motion, air quality, and temperature. People who use the service have 24/7 access to support, including a professional emergency response team and a family app for optimal care collaboration. Based in New York, Aloe Care was created by caregivers for caregivers. More than 70 percent of the team actively supports aging-in-place parents and grandparents.

1AARP/NAC, 2015 "Caregiving in the U.S."

SOURCE Aloe Care Health

