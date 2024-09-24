ALOE CARE HEALTH LAUNCHES NEW DIVISION TO MEET GROWING DEMAND FROM HEALTHCARE PROVIDERS: ALOE CARE HEALTH SOLUTIONS

New Business Line Formed to Address Mounting Needs of Medicare Advantage, Medicaid, Home Health, and Senior Living Organizations

WASHINGTON, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aloe Care Health has launched Aloe Care Health Solutions to address the mounting needs of healthcare organizations who serve older adults such as Medicare Advantage, Medicaid, Home Health, and Senior Living. The announcement was made today at the MAMA (Medical Alert Monitoring Association) conference in Washington DC.

Aloe Care Health, creators of the world's most advanced medical alert and fall prevention system for eldercare, is at the forefront of using data to improve emergency response, prevent falls, and improve outcomes. Its data-centric approach; combined with a system that easily adapts to individual needs and features a purpose-built, patented platform, has made Aloe Care the partner-of-choice for modern healthcare providers.

Said Evan Schwartz, CEO and Co-Founder of Aloe Care Health, "We set out to build the best and most advanced medical alert service to keep older adults safe in their homes. Over the last few years, we have evolved to include an ecosystem of devices, including radar fall detection and our recent integration of the Withings Sleep Tracking Mat, enabling smarter triage, emergency room diversion, and AI-driven fall prediction and prevention. The launch of Aloe Care Health Solutions underscores our commitment to serving our healthcare partners and their members with a turnkey solution that is easy to implement and impactful. "

With a platform purpose-built for healthcare providers and their members, Aloe Care Health Solutions serves:

Medicare Advantage: Used as a supplemental benefit and/or in support of various targeted clinical programs, including enhanced disease and care management programs. Aloe Care delivers a high-value solution that can drive better outcomes, contain costs, and increase member satisfaction and STAR ratings.

Medicaid: An innovative, comprehensive, and user-friendly Personal Emergency Response (PERS) solution that enhances the safety, independence, and quality of life of long-term service and support (LTSS) populations and others.

Home Care: Keeps clients at home safe and out of the emergency room while offering an affordable 24x7 care solution.

Senior Living: Ensures residents get the right help at the right time, helping to increase length of stay, reduce hospitalizations, improve outcomes, and improve resident and family satisfaction.

Aloe Care's voice-activated Smart Hub sits at the center of the company's proprietary, flexible ecosystem and is supported by an ever-expanding line of peripheral devices, making it customizable and easily adaptable to new technologies. Notably, the company recently announced the addition of the Withings Sleep Tracking Mat , marking another major advance for the company.

Commented Suzanna Roberts, CEO, Sonder Health Plans: "We believe in meeting our members where they are—and, for older adults, that includes offering tools and services that promote safer independence and better communication. Aloe Care stood out to us because it is the most comprehensive, advanced system on the market - representing the future of caregiving and aging safely in place."

Added Jay Davis, Chief Operations Officer, Champion Health plan: "Patients with chronic illnesses like ESRD face a unique set of challenges. Having the always-on-hand access to help that Aloe Care provides can make an extraordinary difference, both for peace-of-mind and in case of an actual emergency. The option to enlist help from personal caregivers is extremely valuable, too - it empowers them to get the right level of support in any situation."

Dr. Patrick Kneeland, Vice President of Medical Affairs at DispatchHealth, said: "In a hospital setting, patients receive a nurse call or emergency call button for assistance in their inpatient bed. The Aloe Care device serves the same purpose—patients can alert our team through the device or reach out directly to 911 in an emergency."

ABOUT ALOE CARE HEALTH:

Aloe Care's award-winning voice-activated system is the world's most-advanced in-home medical alert and communication system for older adults. Aloe Care Solutions serves numerous home healthcare organizations and insurance partners throughout the U.S.. Aloe Care, purpose-built for healthcare, is the partner of choice for its ability to leverage its significant data set to predict falls and help drive better health outcomes for older adults. The company is headquartered in New York. For more information, visit www.solutions.aloecare.com .

