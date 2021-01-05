Aloe Care Health Names Adinor Puplampu VP Of Embedded Systems

Puplampu joins Aloe Care with nearly 20 years of hardware and firmware engineering experience across multiple industries in the UK and US, in both manufacturing and Research and Development. In his previous positions, which include a senior role at BD -- one of the world's largest global medical technology companies -- Puplampu has led multiple firmware and electrical teams. He has overseen the development of embedded products for medical devices, consumer, instrumentation, and intrinsic safety products.

"Adinor is a rare find as an engineering leader," said Lasse Hamre, Aloe Care CTO. "His deep understanding of both hardware and firmware give him great vision and creativity. At the same time, he builds and inspires teams to deliver exceptional work. These traits have resulted in the consistent delivery of novel, complex solutions as promised, on time, and on budget. Adinor will play a critical role in helping Aloe Care meet its ongoing commitment to delivering the most advanced, secure solutions to older adults and the people who care for them."

In addition to his experience at BD, Puplampu has held various engineering roles at Latch Access , Sterling Medical Devices , and Aeroflex Wireless Systems . Over the course of his stellar career, he has had oversight of embedded systems for real time drug identification and dose measurement, an X-ray therapy safety critical control board, a handheld injectable drug delivery system, a nerve stimulation therapy device, wireless instruments and radio systems, and next generation access control systems.

Puplampu holds a Master's degree in Electrical Engineering from the prestigious Stevens Institute of Technology and a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering from Drexel University.

About Aloe Care Health

Aloe Care's voice-activated system is the world's most-advanced in-home medical alert and communication system for older adults. Aloe Care offers a comprehensive, proactive approach to remote caregiving and communication and has been widely acclaimed, including Real Simple (December 2020), PCMag , The Senior List , Today's Caregiver, and MD Tech Review, among others. Aloe Care's award-winning solution was created by caregivers, for caregivers. More than 70 percent of the team actively supports aging-in-place parents and grandparents. The company is headquartered in New York.

