Aloe Care Health Partners With BioIntelliSense To Integrate Groundbreaking Continuous Vital Sign Monitoring For Scalable Remote Patient Care

BioIntelliSense delivers clinical intelligence through its market leading portfolio of single-use wearable medical devices for continuous vital sign monitoring and detection of adverse patient trends. Launching in the second half of 2021, the BioSticker and the BioButton multi-parameter data and advanced analytics will connect to the proprietary Aloe Care Smart Hub via Bluetooth to enable full-service remote patient monitoring and care for independent older adults. Additional details on the technical and product integration will be shared closer to launch.

"This combination is truly the next generation of remote patient monitoring," said Ray Spoljaric, CEO and co-Founder of Aloe Care Health. "Telemedicine and remote care are here to stay, and the advances made by the team at BioIntelliSense are playing a critical role in the speed and efficacy with which care is delivered. They were an obvious choice to become the first RPM devices certified on the Aloe Care Health platform."

James Mault, MD, Founder and CEO of BioIntelliSense added, "Our companies share a common vision of advancing and scaling remote care that provides an added layer of safety and reliability for older adults to age with grace and dignity. The combination of our devices and data insights enables medical-grade monitoring and alerting at home. The collaboration with Aloe Care extends our reach and simplifies deployments where connectivity exists in the home via the Aloe Care hub."

The FDA-cleared BioSticker and medical grade BioButton wearable devices are designed to be discreetly worn on the upper left chest for effortless remote data capture and a simple "stick it on and forget it" patient experience. The flagship BioSticker is the first single-use medical device for up to 30 days of continuous vital sign monitoring and the BioButton is configurable for up to 60 days on a single use disposable capturing:

Respiratory rate, heart rate at rest and skin temperature

Body position, activity levels, steps, sleep status

High-resolution gait analysis

Aloe Care's advanced solutions include an in-home Smart Hub for secure, two-way, hands-free voice communication, and additional Smart Sensors to detect falls, motion, air quality, and temperature. Aloe Care is bolstered by 24/7/365 access to a professional emergency response team. It also features a private, secure family app for real-time status-checks, voice calls directly into the Smart Hub, and care collaboration with family and professional caregivers.

ABOUT ALOE CARE HEALTH :

The Aloe Care Health ( www.aloecare.com ) voice-activated system is the world's most advanced in-home medical alert and communication system for older adults. Aloe Care's award-winning solution was created by caregivers, for caregivers. More than 70 percent of the team actively supports aging-in-place parents and grandparents. The company is headquartered in New York.

To become "Certified by Aloe Care Health,'' partner devices must first meet one primary objective: they must improve the quality of life of care recipients and/or caregivers. Once this core criterion has been met, devices with the ability to connect to the Aloe Care Hub via Bluetooth, Zigbee, RF, or cloud-to-cloud undergo a rigorous, multi-step audit of efficacy, security, ease of use, and compatibility. Companies who secure the Aloe Care certification reap numerous partnership benefits, customized on a case-by-case basis. Interested partners should email [email protected].

ABOUT BIOINTELLISENSE :

BioIntelliSense is ushering in a new era of continuous health monitoring and clinical intelligence for Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM). Its medical-grade Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) platform seamlessly captures multi-parameter vital signs, physiological biometrics and symptomatic events through an effortless patient experience. The FDA-cleared BioSticker™ and BioButton™ devices make remote monitoring and early detection simple. Through the platform's advanced analytics, clinicians will now have access to high-resolution patient trending and reporting to enable medical grade care at home. For more information on how BioIntelliSense is redefining remote patient monitoring through medical grade and cost-effective data services, please contact us at [email protected] or visit our website at BioIntelliSense.com.

SOURCE Aloe Care Health

Related Links

www.getaloecare.com

