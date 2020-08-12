Aloe Care Health Receives 2020 Award from Today's Caregiver

"We're grateful for the recognition and, most importantly, that our service is making a difference in the lives of caregivers and older adults," said Ray Spoljaric, CEO and Co-founder of Aloe Care Health. "Our mission is to provide a better way to give and receive care."

Last month, Aloe Care launched a new service to align with COVID-19 safety protocols. Aloe Care Essentials includes:

Aloe Care's proprietary Smart Hub with voice-activated access to 24/7 professional emergency response and built-in motion, temperature and air quality sensors;

with voice-activated access to 24/7 professional emergency response and built-in motion, temperature and air quality sensors; A wearable Care Button

Contactless installation , requiring no technical know-how other than plugging the device into a wall socket;

, requiring no technical know-how other than plugging the device into a wall socket; 4G LTE connection (WiFi optional); and,

connection (WiFi optional); and, A secure family app to improve communication and care collaboration; includes the ability to make check-in calls into the Smart Hub

Aloe Care also currently offers a Total Care home set-up (shown in photo) that adds automatic, wearable-free fall detection and additional environmental and motion sensors to the service. To learn more, visit www.aloecare.com .

ABOUT ALOE CARE HEALTH:

Aloe Care is delivering the world's most-advanced voice-activated, in-home medical alert and communication system for older adults. The award-winning service improves elders' safety and makes connection and care collaboration intuitive and easy. Aloe Care includes a Smart Hub for live, two-way, hands-free communication and Smart Sensors to detect falls, motion, air quality, and temperature. People who use the service have 24/7 access to support, including a professional emergency response team and a family app for optimal care collaboration. Based in New York, Aloe Care was created by caregivers for caregivers. More than 70 percent of the team actively supports aging-in-place parents and grandparents.

