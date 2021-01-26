Aloe Care Health Reports Revenue Spike Following Launch Of Plug-And-Play Medical Alert Service Option

The company's plug-and-play option enables independent older adults to follow COVID-19 safety protocols while maintaining connections with caregivers and others in the circle of care through the Aloe Care family app . Aloe Care credits their notable trajectory to product innovation and the marked contrast of their 21st century solution against a technologically static industry.

Aloe Care's growth has been achieved across multiple business lines, including white-label offerings, private duty homecare providers, select insurance partners, and direct-to-consumer online sales. Additional earnings details were not shared by the privately-held company.

"Our record-breaking performance is a testament to the needs of this previously underserved community of caregivers and older adults," said Co-Founder and CEO Ray Spoljaric. "Products designed exclusively for them, to address the growing complexity of their needs, are long overdue. We are honored to help so many people, now more than ever."

Prior to COVID-19, the AARP estimated that 41.8 million adults provided care for older adults in the U.S., a number that has likely grown substantially.

Additionally, according to a white paper recently released by market research firm Parks Associates , roughly one third of individuals ages 65+ report that when they can no longer live safely in their own homes, they consider setting up a sensor-based home system that monitors their safety and calls for help if needed.

Aloe Care's advanced personal emergency response service offers a comprehensive, proactive approach to remote caregiving and communication and has been widely acclaimed by Real Simple (December 2020), PCMag, The Senior List, Today's Caregiver and MD Tech Review, among others. The company was recently named Health & Wellness Product of the Year by IoT Breakthrough .

Aloe Care's latest offering, Essentials Plus , ensures coverage in-home and on-the-go for independent older adults with the new Aloe Care Mobile Companion (AT&T LTE):

An add-on to the company's proprietary voice-activated Smart Hub for a holistic view into elders' well-being, the Mobile Companion features wearable fall detection, two-way calls and nationwide location updates.

The system requires only a power source to work. No installation assistance is needed.

needed. Every Aloe Care solution comes with a free, secure family app to facilitate improved remote caregiving.

The Aloe Care app displays elders' activity and in-home environmental conditions, includes advanced care collaboration tools, and gives caregivers the ability to make crystal-clear check-in calls into the home's Smart Hub.

About Aloe Care Health :

Aloe Care's voice-activated system is the world's most-advanced in-home medical alert and communication system for older adults. Aloe Care's award-winning solution was created by caregivers, for caregivers. More than 70 percent of the team actively supports aging-in-place parents and grandparents. The company is headquartered in New York.

