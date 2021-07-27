Aloe Care Receives U.S. Patent For Its Emergency Event Detection And Response System

Aloe Care is known for developing the world's most advanced voice-activated medical alert and communication service for elder care. Anchored by Aloe Care's proprietary, voice-activated 4G cellular Smart Hub, Aloe Care offers 24/7 voice-activated access to an emergency response center and serves as a comprehensive solution for remote caregiving. Aloe Care fills critical voids for both older adults and caregivers with tools for care collaboration, communication, health and safety.

"This is the first of many patents, and lays the foundation for a strong intellectual property portfolio to protect the singular capabilities of our system," said Ray Spoljaric, CEO and co-founder of Aloe Care Health. "Each element of our product was designed using feedback from our primary customers, older adults and caregivers. The issuance of this patent is an important step in protecting the integrity of their feedback and the hard work of the Aloe Care team."

Now, with a utility patent for the Emergency Event Detection and Response tools within Aloe Care's system, Aloe Care's advanced technology and features are protected. The patent describes various trigger and escalation tools within Aloe Care's Emergency Event Detection and Response System, including:

The ability for remote caregivers to escalate an event to an emergency response team;

Voice and sound detection, making it easier for older adults to solicit emergency assistance; and,

AI-behavior identification, enabling Aloe Care to send notifications to a caregiver network or enlist professional emergency response if anomalous behavior occurs (such as changes in mobility patterns).

ABOUT ALOE CARE HEALTH

Aloe Care's award-winning service is delivering the world's most-advanced voice-activated, in-home medical alert and communication system for older adults and caregivers. The service improves elders' safety and makes connection and care collaboration intuitive and easy. Aloe Care includes a Smart Hub for live, two-way, hands-free communication and Smart Sensors to detect falls, motion, air quality, and temperature. People who use the service have 24/7 access to support, including a professional emergency response team and a family app for optimal care collaboration. Based in New York, Aloe Care was created by caregivers for caregivers. More than 70 percent of the team actively supports aging-in-place parents and grandparents.

