Aloe Care Team Furthers Expansion; Key New Hires Include Facebook/Instagram Alum And Seasoned Healthcare Sales Directors

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aloe Care Health, the world's first digital care assistant for older adults, continues to expand its team with several key hires. Notably, Facebook alum Sveinung Kval Bakken has been named Director of Engineering at Aloe Care Health. Three regional sales leads have also been appointed to address the robust demand for the new elder care service.

Bakken, who most recently served on Facebook's Instagram Feed Delivery team, will drive Mobile/Platform development for the company. He reports to Aloe Care CTO and co-founder Lasse Hamre. Bakken brings a decade of experience focused on the successful execution of scaleable, cross-platform mobile applications for B2B and B2C. Previously, Bakken has held critical engineering roles at iHeartRadio, Button and Fueled . Bakken got his Master of Science degree in Communication Technology from the Norwegian University of Science and Technology (NTNU).

The Regional Sales Directors report into Bern Terry , Senior Vice President of Strategic Partnerships for the company. The seasoned healthcare and medical alert executives include:

Barry Adickes , South Central - Adickes joins Aloe Care Health with 20+ years in the industry, including key roles with Philips Healthcare and Connect America - Medical Alert.

Toni Scully , East Central - Scully's deep experience includes 16 years as National Accounts lead with Philips Health, as well as senior Sales roles with Connect America and VGo Communications.

Scully's deep experience includes 16 years as National Accounts lead with Philips Health, as well as senior Sales roles with Connect America and VGo Communications. Diana DiCenso , South Atlantic - DiCenso, an RN, most recently served as a TeleSolutions Nurse Manager/Inside Sales Specialist with Intercept Pharmaceuticals under Syneos Health Commercial Solutions. She was a pediatric private duty RN case manager with Aveanna Healthcare and a medical product training specialist for Posey's fall management solutions with ConsignMed, Inc.

Aloe Care Health offers the world's first voice-activated digital care assistant for older adults and their caregivers. The Aloe Care solution includes a Smart Hub for live, two-way, hands-free communication and Smart Mobility Sensors to detect falls, motion, air quality, and temperature. People who use the service are given 24/7 access to support, including a professional emergency response team and an app for care collaboration. Based in New York, Aloe Care was created by caregivers, for caregivers. More than 70 percent of the team actively supports aging-in-place parents and grandparents.

