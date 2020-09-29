Aloe Care, The World's Most Advanced Home Medical Alert System, Adds On-The-Go Solution

Available to consumers nationwide before the end of the year, the Mobile Companion will be an optional add-on to the Aloe Care at-home service for just $15 a month, no long-term contract required. Designed to be worn as a pendant, the Mobile Companion will also fit neatly in the palm of the hand and will feature a vibrational feedback setting to accommodate hearing and visual impairments. Its industry-leading, extended battery life will provide up to five days of use without a re-charge.

"The two most requested features for Aloe Care this year were contactless set-up, which we launched in July, and the on-the-go option we're announcing today," said Ray Spoljaric, CEO and Co-founder of Aloe Care Health. "Having a solution that travels with older adults to give them added security is an important value-add. For remote caregivers, having full integration with our proprietary Family App offers an unprecedented level of support and peace of mind. We're immensely proud to continue to lead the space with innovation that meets the needs of our time."

Aloe Care offers a comprehensive, proactive approach to remote caregiving and communication. Acclaimed by PC Magazine , Today's Caregiver, and MD Tech Review, among others, Aloe Care Essentials includes:

The Aloe Care Smart Hub with voice-activated access to 24/7 professional emergency response and built-in motion, temperature, and air quality sensors;

with voice-activated access to 24/7 professional emergency response and built-in motion, temperature, and air quality sensors; Contactless installation to align with COVID-19 safety protocols, requiring no technical know-how other than plugging the device into a wall socket;

to align with COVID-19 safety protocols, requiring no technical know-how other than plugging the device into a wall socket; 4G LTE connection (WiFi optional);

connection (WiFi optional); A secure Family App to improve communication and care collaboration; includes the ability to make check-in calls into the Smart Hub; and,

to improve communication and care collaboration; includes the ability to make check-in calls into the Smart Hub; and, A wearable Care Button for added, at-home confidence.

Aloe Care also currently offers a Total Care home set-up that adds automatic, wearable-free fall detection and additional environmental and motion sensors to the service.

The Mobile Companion will be an a la carte add-on to any Aloe Care service.

For more, visit www.aloecare.com

ABOUT ALOE CARE HEALTH:

Aloe Care's voice-activated system is the world's most-advanced in-home medical alert and communication system for older adults. Aloe Care's award-winning solution was created by caregivers, for caregivers. More than 70 percent of the team actively supports aging-in-place parents and grandparents. The company is headquartered in New York.

