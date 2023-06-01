Aloe Vera-based Drinks Market size is set to grow by USD 61.48 million from 2022 to 2027; Rising adoption of innovative and sustainable packaging to be a major market trend - Technavio

NEW YORK, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The aloe vera-based drinks market size is to grow by USD 61.48 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to progress at a CAGR of 11.5% according to the latest research report from Technavio. Discover Packaged Foods & Meats industry potential and make informed business decisions based on qualitative and quantitative evidence highlighted in Technavio reports. View Sample Report!

The aloe vera-based drinks market covers the following areas:

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Aloe Vera-based Drinks Market 2023-2027

Aloe Vera-based Drinks Market Sizing

Aloe Vera-based Drinks Market Forecast

Aloe Vera-based Drinks Market Analysis

Aloe Vera-based Drinks Market - Vendor Landscape

The global aloe vera-based drinks market is fragmented due to numerous regional and global vendors, increasing the competition among vendors. These vendors compete based on type, price, and quality of products (aloe vera-based drinks). The aloe vera-based drinks market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Vendor Offerings

ALO Drinks - The company offers aloe vera drinks in various flavors such as alo exposed, alo allure, alo spring, alo enrich, alo twist, alo blush, and alo blue.

The company offers aloe vera drinks in various flavors such as alo exposed, alo allure, alo spring, alo enrich, alo twist, alo blush, and alo blue. Aloe Farms Inc. - The company offers aloe vera drinks in various flavors such as lemon, cranberry, and cherry.

The company offers aloe vera drinks in various flavors such as lemon, cranberry, and cherry. Forever Living Products International LLC - The company offers aloe vera drinks such as Forever Aloe Gel drinks.

Aloe Vera-based Drinks Market - Key Market Segmentation

This aloe vera-based drinks market report extensively covers market segmentation by product (flavored and unflavored), distribution channel (offline stores and online stores), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the flavored segment will be significant during the forecast period. Aloe vera drinks offer multiple health benefits to users. These drinks promote digestive health, help in the treatment of diabetes in prediabetes, and act as metabolism boosters. Aloe vera-based drink contains anthraquinone glycosides. These are plants with laxative effects that help with constipation. These benefits drive the demand for the market during the forecast period.

Regional Market Outlook

APAC is estimated to account for 39% of the global market growth during the forecast period. The region has been the largest contributor to the global aloe vera-based beverage market in recent years and is expected to grow during the forecast period. Consumers increasingly choose healthier, natural, and organic beverages. Additionally, the shift in consumer trends from high-calorie carbonated beverages to beneficial plant-based beverages is expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the growth of the regional aloe vera-based beverages market during the forecast period.

Companies Mentioned

Adret Retail Pvt. Ltd.

ALO Drinks

Aloe Drink For Life

Aloe Farms Inc.

FLORIDA BOTTELING INC.

BOTTELING INC. Forever Living Products International LLC

Gracekennedy Ltd.

Houssy America

Keumkang B and F Co. Ltd.

Lotte Chilsung Beverage Co. Ltd.

Nam Viet Foods and Beverage Co. Ltd.

NAWON Food and Beverage Co.

OKF Co.

Patanjali Ayurved Ltd.

Rita Food and Drink Co. Ltd.

Savia

Simplee

Tan Do Beverage

Tulip International Inc.

SMS International Beverages Pvt. Ltd.

Aloe Vera-based Drinks Market - Market Dynamics

Key Drivers

Growing popularity of e-commerce is one of the major factors driving the growth of the global aloe vera-based drinks market. The growth can be attributed to the expansion of the distribution network through e-commerce channels. There is a significant rise in the number of e-commerce portals, and the prevalence of smartphones has enabled vendors to sell aloe vera-based beverages through e-commerce channels such as Amazon.com, Inc (Amazon).

The growth can be attributed to the expansion of the distribution network through e-commerce channels. There is a significant rise in the number of e-commerce portals, and the prevalence of smartphones has enabled vendors to sell aloe vera-based beverages through e-commerce channels such as Amazon.com, Inc (Amazon). Similarly, various vendors such as OKF and Houssy America offer aloe vera through e-commerce platforms. In addition, the penetration of online grocery stores is increasing in countries such as India and China . Hence, such factors drive the market growth of aloe vera-based drinks during the forecast period.

Significant Trends

The rising adoption of innovative and sustainable packaging is an emerging trend in the global aloe vera-based drinks market growth. Various major players operating in the global aloe vera-based beverages market are focusing on bringing their products to market with innovative packaging that attracts consumers. This is due to the increasing demand for aloe vera-based packaged beverages. Furthermore, vendors are also focusing on improving sustainability by introducing environmentally friendly and recyclable packaging solutions.

Various major players operating in the global aloe vera-based beverages market are focusing on bringing their products to market with innovative packaging that attracts consumers. This is due to the increasing demand for aloe vera-based packaged beverages. Furthermore, vendors are also focusing on improving sustainability by introducing environmentally friendly and recyclable packaging solutions. For instance, Lotte Chilsung Beverage declared adopting perforated lines in polyethylene terephthalate (PET) bottles to expand the use of packing materials that are easy to recycle. The company will research making packing materials lighter, more sustainable, and eco-friendly. Hence, such trends are bound to boost the market growth of aloe vera-based drinks during the forecast period.

Major Challenges

Stringent regulations on aloe vera-based drinks are a challenge impeding the growth of the global aloe vera-based drinks market. Manufacturers of food and beverage products need to comply with the guidelines set by the United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA), in the US. Among the EU member countries, manufacturers of aloe vera-based drinks are required to comply with the regulations set by the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA).

Manufacturers of food and beverage products need to comply with the guidelines set by the United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA), in the US. Among the EU member countries, manufacturers of aloe vera-based drinks are required to comply with the regulations set by the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA). Moreover, various government agencies around the world have implemented strict policies or regulations regarding the processing and manufacturing of aloe vera-based beverages. Hence, such challenges hinder the market growth of aloe vera-based drinks during the forecast period.

Related Reports:

The fermented food and drinks market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.16% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 846.73 billion. This report extensively covers market segmentation by product (fermented alcoholic and non-alcoholic, fermented dairy food and drinks, fermented bakery food, and others), distribution channel (hypermarkets and supermarkets, independent retailers and convenience stores, speciality food stores, and online retailers), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and South America). The advances in packaging methods are notably driving the market growth.

The caffeine-based drinks market size is expected to increase by USD 194.28 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.55%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers caffeine-based drinks market segmentation by product (carbonated drinks, energy drinks, RTD coffee, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The increasing urbanization and changing lifestyles is notably driving the caffeine-based drinks market growth.

Aloe Vera-based Drinks Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.5% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 61.48 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 10.51 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 39% Key countries US, China, India, South Korea, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Adret Retail Pvt. Ltd., ALO Drinks, Aloe Drink For Life, Aloe Farms Inc., FLORIDA BOTTELING INC., Forever Living Products International LLC, Gracekennedy Ltd., Houssy America, Keumkang B and F Co. Ltd., Lotte Chilsung Beverage Co. Ltd., Nam Viet Foods and Beverage Co. Ltd., NAWON Food and Beverage Co., OKF Co., Patanjali Ayurved Ltd., Rita Food and Drink Co. Ltd., Savia, Simplee, Tan Do Beverage, Tulip International Inc., and SMS International Beverages Pvt. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

