Aloe Vera-based Drinks Market to grow by USD 61.48 million from 2022 to 2027, Growing popularity of e-commerce to Boost Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The aloe vera-based drinks market is set to grow by USD 61.48 million from 2022 to 2027 progressing at a CAGR of 11.5% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall environment. The growing popularity of e-commerce drives the growth. The growth can be attributed to the expansion of the distribution network through e-commerce channels. There is a significant rise in the number of e-commerce portals, and the prevalence of smartphones has enabled vendors to sell aloe vera-based beverages through e-commerce channels such as Amazon.com, Inc. (Amazon). More details on Market size and coverage with Historic and forecast opportunities (2017 to 2027). Download a Free Sample Report in minutes!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Aloe Vera-based Drinks Market 2023-2027

The rising adoption of innovative and sustainable packaging is an emerging trend fueling the growth, while stringent regulations on aloe vera-based drinks hampers growth, says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Aloe Vera-based Drinks Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.5% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 61.48 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 10.51

The analysis includes Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography landscape. This study identifies the rising adoption of innovative and sustainable packaging, the increasing marketing techniques by vendors, and the increasing demand for organic aloe vera-based drinks as one of the prime reasons driving the aloe vera-based drinks market growth during the next few years.

The flavored segment is significant and is driven by both health benefits and enhanced taste. Aloe vera-based beverages, with their advantages like promoting digestive health, addressing prediabetes, and acting as metabolism boosters, are in high demand, fostering market focus and expansion during the forecast period.

The aloe vera-based drinks market covers the following areas:

Companies Mentioned

Adret Retail Pvt. Ltd.

ALO Drinks

Aloe Drink For Life

Aloe Farms Inc.

FLORIDA BOTTELING INC.

BOTTELING INC. Forever Living Products International LLC

Gracekennedy Ltd.

Houssy America

Keumkang B and F Co. Ltd.

Lotte Chilsung Beverage Co. Ltd.

Nam Viet Foods and Beverage Co. Ltd.

NAWON Food and Beverage Co.

OKF Co.

Patanjali Ayurved Ltd.

Rita Food and Drink Co. Ltd.

Savia

Simplee

Tan Do Beverage

Tulip International Inc.

SMS International Beverages Pvt. Ltd.

ALO Drinks - The company offers aloe vera drinks in various flavors such as alo exposed, alo allure, alo spring, alo enrich, alo twist, alo blush, and alo blue.

Aloe Farms Inc. - The company offers aloe vera drinks in various flavors such as lemon, cranberry, and cherry.

Forever Living Products International LLC - The company offers aloe vera drinks such as Forever Aloe Gel drinks.

Benefits of Aloe Vera-based Drinks

Aloe Vera-based Drinks Market showcases a surge in plant-based, natural, and organic beverages, offering wellness, hydration, and detox benefits. Embracing anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties, these drinks promote digestive health, boost immunity, and cater to holistic nutrition. With herbal remedies and skin health support, observes a culinary trend and flavor innovation, aligning with sustainable packaging and eco-friendly practices, meeting consumer preferences and holistic wellness trends.

