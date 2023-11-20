Aloe Vera Extracts Market to increase by USD 1.36 billion between 2023 to 2028; Aloecorp Inc., Alogenic, Alpspure Lifesciences Pvt. Ltd. and more among key companies- Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The aloe vera extracts market is expected to grow by USD 1.36 billion from 2023 to 2028, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will be progressing at a CAGR of 8.62% during the forecast period. Increasing preference for the Mediterranean diet is notably driving the aloe vera extracts market. However, factors such as quality control and supply chain issues may impede market growth. The market is segmented by Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), Application (Cosmetics, Pharmaceuticals, and Food and beverages), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Aloe Vera Extracts Market 2024-2028

Technavio provides a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The free sample report is available in PDF format

Key Segment Analysis

The market share growth by the offline segment will be significant during the forecast period. The aloe extract market is significantly influenced by the offline distribution channels, which make up the largest segment of the global market. Aloe Vera Extract is a highly sought-after ingredient, thanks to its many health benefits and its use in various industries such as pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and food and beverage. The traditional offline distribution channels refer to customers buying goods from physical stores.

To know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years, View the PDF free Sample Report.

Geographical Market Analysis

APAC is estimated to account for 34% of the global market growth during the forecast period. The APAC region's aloe vera extract market saw significant contributions from China , India , Japan , and Australia in 2022. The market is the largest in the region and is expected to witness growth due to increased consumer interest in the health benefits of aloe vera extract and its use in cosmetics. Moreover, the rise in consumer spending is expected to further boost the market. The high potential customer base in countries like India and China indicates promising growth opportunities for aloe extract product sales in the APAC region. The increasing emphasis on skin and hair care and growing health awareness among consumers is expected to drive the revenue growth of aloe vera extract and organic products in the APAC region during the forecast period.

Company Insights

The aloe vera extracts market is fragmented, and the companies are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies, including: Aloecorp Inc., Alogenic , Alpspure Lifesciences Pvt. Ltd., Anwel Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., AOS Products Pvt. Ltd., Arkure Health Care, ASM Pharmaceuticals and RD Center, Botanic Healthcare Group, Changsha Vigorous Tech Co. Ltd., Forever Living Products International LLC, Herbal Creations, Herboil Chem, HOAP Industries, Medikonda Nutrients, Natura Biotechnol Pvt Ltd, Phyto Life Sciences P. Ltd., Power Health Products Ltd, Rudra Shakti Herbs Pvt. Ltd., Terry Laboratories LLC, and Vive Cosmetics

View the PDF Sample Report to find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by companies and their product offerings.

Related Reports:

The face wash market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.46% between 2023 and 2028. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 8.38 billion.

The organic skincare products market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.98% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecasted to increase by USD 2,444.13 million.

Aloe Vera Extracts Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018-2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.62% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 1.36 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.96 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 34% Key countries US, Canada, China, India, and Germany Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

ToC:

Excustive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

Market Segmentation by Application

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio