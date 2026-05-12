Aloft by Marriott Houston by the Galleria Celebrates Grand Unveiling Following Full-Scale Renovation

Designed to reflect Aloft by Marriott's signature urban-inspired style while embracing the energy of Houston, the renovation enhances every touchpoint of the guest journey. From the moment guests arrive, they are welcomed into reimagined public spaces featuring contemporary design elements, updated furnishings, and inviting social areas that encourage connection and relaxation.

All guest rooms have been fully renovated with a sleek, modern aesthetic, offering improved comfort, upgraded finishes, and enhanced functionality. Thoughtful design details, elevated bedding, updated bathrooms, and integrated technology create a stay that is both stylish and convenient.

The hotel's event and meeting spaces have also undergone significant upgrades, making Aloft by Marriott Houston by the Galleria an ideal destination for corporate meetings, social gatherings, and special events. The refreshed venues now feature modern finishes, flexible layouts, and updated audiovisual capabilities to support a wide range of events.

"We are thrilled to welcome guests back to a completely transformed Aloft by Marriott Houston by the Galleria," said John Sevilla, Regional General Manager. "This renovation allows us to deliver an elevated guest experience while staying true to the vibrant, forward-thinking spirit of the Aloft by Marriott brand. Whether guests are visiting for business, leisure, or events, they will feel the difference in every space."

Conveniently located near The Galleria shopping district, major corporate offices, and popular Houston attractions, Aloft by Marriott Houston by the Galleria continues to offer easy access to the best of the city—now with a fresh new look and enhanced amenities.

The grand unveiling marks an exciting new chapter for the hotel, reaffirming its commitment to design-driven hospitality, comfort, and exceptional service. Redefining the stay experience.

For more information or to book a stay, visit https://www.marriott.com/en-us/hotels/houal-aloft-houston-by-the-galleria/overview/ or call +1 713-622-7010.

About Aloft by Marriott®

With over 235 hotels now open in 33 countries and territories around the world, Aloft by Marriott provides a forward-thinking hotel experience that helps guests enjoy the things they love while on the road. From gaming to cocktails and pet-friendly amenities, the brand offers flexibility with modern, welcoming spaces that encourage social interaction. The grab-and-go breakfast concept Re:fuel by Aloft® includes offerings such as cold brew coffee and breakfast sandwiches, while the W xyz bar features a vibrant social scene, unique music-inspired cocktail menu and easy-to-share light bites. The brand's pet-friendly program ArfSM (Animals R Fun) welcomes guests' furry friends to the hotel with special in-room pet amenities. Aloft by Marriott connects people and places through local know-how and cultural nods that give guests the ultimate freedom to choose their own adventure. For more information, visit www.alofthotels.com and follow along on Facebook, X, and Instagram. Aloft by Marriott is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments, and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit marriottbonvoy.com.

SOURCE Aloft by Marriott Houston by the Galleria