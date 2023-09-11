ALOFT DENVER DOWNTOWN REOPENS FOLLOWING MULTIMILLION-DOLLAR RENOVATION

Hip, Energetic Hotel is Reintroduced to the Mile High City, with Newly Refreshed Guest Rooms, Lobby, Social Spaces, and More

DENVER, Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aloft Denver Downtown has officially reopened, unveiling an approximately $3 million makeover, boasting updated guest room accommodations, lobby, food and beverage spaces, fitness center, social lounge, and more. The 140-room hotel is designed for the modern traveler who craves a vibrant social scene and smart style at an accessible rate. The property is conveniently located in the heart of downtown Denver, just steps away from the Colorado Convention Center, 16th Street Mall, and Colorado State Capitol, and is approximately 20 miles from the Denver International Airport. Part of Aloft Hotels®, Marriott International's brand that caters to a tech-savvy, music-loving crowd, Aloft Denver Downtown is owned by JBK Hotels and managed by Azul Hospitality Group.

"We are proud to have been a part of Denver's pandemic response and witness firsthand how the community came together," stated Jonathan Gandhi of JBK Hotels. "After a roughly $3 million- and five-month renovation, we are excited to relaunch a virtually brand-new upscale hotel. Being next to the convention center, we are happy to welcome back our regular guests as well as those that are yet to experience our superlative hospitality."

Upon arrival, guests will feel a sense of excitement and inspiration from the bold, eclectic touchpoints. The lobby has been redesigned with a dark gray base, complemented by black and white wallpaper, and brought to life with pops of yellow, dark magenta, and purple found throughout the furniture and throw pillows. The ottomans feature vintage graphic novel prints. This color palette follows the sightline throughout the hotel's public spaces, including the WXYZ® bar, Re:mix lounge, Re:charge fitness center, and Re:fuel by Aloft market pantry. New 55" televisions have been installed above the bar, and all social spaces feature energizing lighting.

All guest rooms have been refitted with new headboards, mattresses, and linens, as well as new 55" mounted televisions, in-room steamers, and Drybar® bath amenities. The guest rooms feature a modern, neutral aesthetic with pops of yellow and blue. Each hotel floor hotel alternates between dark magenta with dark gray and dark turquoise with dark gray.

The hotel's WXYZ® bar and Re:mix lounge feature a playful, invigorating ambiance that encourages connection while imbibing, listening to music, or playing a game of pool. Re:fuel by Aloft is the property's 24/7 market that offers fresh and flavorful, self-serve snacks, including Aloft's signature, made-to-order breakfast pots. At the hotel's Re:charge fitness center, guests can work out at any time day or night, utilizing cardio and strength machines, free weights, and stretching mats.

Aloft Denver Downtown offers over 1,400 sq. ft. of meetings and event space, with the largest space accommodating up to 90 people. Top of the line AV equipment is available, including a film projector with screen, LCD panel, LCD projector, microphone, overhead projector, television, and more.

Pets of all sizes are welcome to stay at the hotel for a $75 fee, with a maximum of two pets per room. Both on-site and off-site parking are available. Daily valet parking is $28, with overnight being $56. The hotel is located at 800 15th Street, Denver, CO 80202. For more information, please visit Aloft Denver Downtown.

