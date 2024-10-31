ALOFT HOTELS HOSTS "NO WATCH PUPPY PARTIES" TO EASE ELECTION SCARIES

Pet-friendly hotel brand invites Americans to decompress with puppies on Nov 5

BETHESDA, Md., Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Election anxiety is hitting Americans hard with one week left until November 5. Luckily, Aloft Hotels knows that one of the most effective methods for decreasing stress is spending time with a furry friend.

Mediation to Escape Election Noise

Aloft Hotels is hosting "No Watch Pawties" at five locations in major cities nationwide on election night. The hotel brand, which offers a variety of puppy-friendly amenities through its signature ArfSM (Animals R Fun) program, is partnering with local shelters in New York City, Austin, Orlando, Atlanta and Milwaukee to invite consumers to hang with some lovable and cuddly four-legged friends. There is no registration or fee required to attend the "No Watch Pawties," and the events are open to both hotel guests and locals.

In addition to limitless cuddles and playtime with the puppies and dogs from local shelters, attendees will get to enjoy a dog-led meditation video to encourage relaxation. The guide offers feel-good affirmations throughout including, "Repeat after me: I am PAW-some!" attendees will also enjoy complimentary specialty cocktails, mocktails and light bites at Aloft's signature W xyz® bar, while slipping into a puppy-induced bliss. News-weary attendees will be pleased to know that Election Day coverage is banned from playing during the "Pawties," offering everyone a brief break to unwind.

For those who can't attend but could still use a timeout from the political pollercoaster, Aloft invites Americans to tune into serenity with a 1-minute, dog-led mediation video featuring a sweet pup gazing into the camera with warm brown eyes as he softly encourages viewers to 'paws,' stretch, and stay positive.

The "No Watch Pawties" will be hosted on November 5 at the following locations nationwide:

Aloft prides itself on welcoming guests' four-legged travel buddies on property and wants to bring that feel-good oxytocin we all need to everyone, especially now.

"Everyone needs a chance to de-stress at the moment and we decided to share some of the comfort dogs bring both virtually and in-person this election season," said Brian Jaymont, Global Brand Leader for Aloft Hotels. "We hope this calming video and our No Watch Puppy Parties give people a chance to relax and reset, even if it's only a couple of hours."

Aloft Hotels, part of Marriott Bonvoy's portfolio of over 30 extraordinary hotel brands, features its signature ArfSM (Animals R Fun) program that provides four legged guests with Aloft branded dog beds, indoor water bowls, and pet toys (frisbee and/or rope disc). Aloft properties give pups the freedom to accompany their owners throughout the hotel's eclectic spaces, providing a relaxing experience for dogs and humans alike.

About Aloft Hotels®

With over 245 hotels now open in 33 countries and territories around the world, Aloft Hotels provides a forward-thinking hotel experience that helps guests enjoy the things they love while on the road. From gaming to cocktails and pet-friendly amenities, the brand offers flexibility with modern, welcoming spaces that encourage social interaction. The grab-and-go breakfast concept Re:fuel by Aloft® includes offerings such as cold brew coffee and breakfast sandwiches, while the W xyz bar features a vibrant social scene, unique music-inspired cocktail menu and easy-to-share light bites. The brand's pet-friendly program ArfSM (Animals R Fun) welcomes guests' furry friends to the hotel with special in-room pet amenities. Aloft connects people and places through local know-how and cultural nods that give guests the ultimate freedom to choose their own adventure. For more information, visit www.alofthotels.com and follow along on Facebook , X , and Instagram . Aloft is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments , and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit marriottbonvoy.com .

SOURCE Marriott International, Inc.