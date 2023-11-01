Aloft VC Supports Defense Innovation Unit in Letter to Congress

News provided by

Aloft VC

01 Nov, 2023, 09:00 ET

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A world of evolving threats demands new technologies to combat them. This is why Aloft VC was proud to co-sign a letter authored by the Silicon Valley Defense Group urging congressional leaders to maintain Congress' support for the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) in the 2024 fiscal year budget. 

Continue Reading

Aloft VC invests in defense technologies that solve real problems faced by the United States military and intelligence communities. Aloft's co-signatories include over 60 leading defense technology companies and investors, including Peter Thiel's Founders Fund, Palantir, Anduril, and Aloft VC portfolio companies Vannevar Labs and Mach Industries.

"For too long, modern Silicon Valley has reserved its biggest tech breakthroughs for commercial applications, shunning national security and imperiling the United States military's historical technological advantage," notes Aloft VC founder Crystal McKellar. "Peter Thiel's Palantir and Palmer Luckey's Anduril were courageous outliers when they were founded," she continued, "and those companies showed the way for a new wave of tech builders who care deeply about national security and who are building the next generation of defense tech in a wide open field."

DIU plays a critical role in collaborating with tech leaders and accelerating the adoption of commercial technology at the Department of Defense. As noted in the SVDG letter, the additional funding by Congress "would enable the DIU to accelerate fielding of innovative capabilities to the services and the combatant commands at speed of relevance."

Aloft VC and the other signatories to the SVDG letter are dedicated to supporting our military and the ongoing security of our democracy and democratic ideals. Aloft VC appreciates the support of Congress and the critical work being done by the DIU to bring the best of Silicon Valley technology to our armed forces.  

About Aloft VC
Founded by Crystal McKellar, Aloft VC invests in early-stage technology companies built by mission-driven founders who are applying the best of Silicon Valley tech to our nation's health and defense.  

CONTACT:
[email protected]

SOURCE Aloft VC

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.