Alogent and Solution Optimizers Partner to Help Financial Institutions Optimize and Scale ECM Strategies

PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga., June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alogent (@AlogentCorp), a global software leader in the banking and financial services market, announced a strategic partnership with Solution Optimizers, a professional services and consulting firm, to help banks and credit unions maximize operational impact with Alogent's ECM suite, including FASTdocs and AccuAccount. Through this partnership, Solution Optimizers provides financial institutions with advisory, implementation, conversion, and optimization support.

"Financial institutions are under increasing pressure to optimize existing systems, while advancing broader strategic priorities," said Cameron Marks, Director of Product Management at Alogent. "Our partnership with Solution Optimizers combines deep industry expertise with the power of Alogent's ECM suite to increase total lifetime value, improve efficiency, and build a scalable foundation for future growth and innovation."

Solution Optimizers delivers a structured approach that aligns software solutions and processes to evolving business priorities, driving stronger utilization and measurable results.

"As financial institutions continue to modernize and pursue digital transformation, both organizations looking to maximize the value of existing platforms and those evaluating new solutions must take a more strategic approach to technology adoption," said Shawn Walker, Founder at Solution Optimizers. "Together with Alogent, we're enabling banks and credit unions to bring their content and information management strategies into practice, delivering impact today, while supporting long-term business goals."

Alogent's ECM suite centralizes content and improves access to information across all departments, enhancing enterprise-wide visibility, control, and workflow automation, while supporting key processes like commercial lending, and maintaining compliance and audit readiness. Learn more at alogent.com.

About Alogent

Alogent provides proven, end-to-end check payment processing, and enterprise content, information, and loan management platforms, to financial institutions of all sizes, including credit unions, community banks, and some of the largest national and international institutions. Our unique approach spans the entire transaction ecosystem — capturing and digitizing transaction data, exception tracking, and automating entire transaction and loan management workflows so that information is available across the enterprise. Alogent's solution suites leverage the latest in machine learning and predictive analytics, including enterprise-wide data intelligence and reporting solutions that enable financial institutions to deliver products and services that boost engagement through personalization and data-backed decisions. Learn more about Alogent at www.alogent.com.



About Solution Optimizers

Solution Optimizers helps financial institutions maximize efficiency and operational performance through enterprise software optimization, automation, and consulting services. The company provides expertise across core banking, ECM, workflow automation, and eSignature platforms, helping financial institutions improve processes, reduce operational friction, and enhance the member, customer, and employee experience. For more information, visit

www.solutionoptimizers.com.

SOURCE Alogent