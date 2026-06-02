Centris Federal Credit Union Selects Alogent's Unify SaaS Platform to Modernize and Streamline Enterprise Deposit Processing

PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alogent (@AlogentCorp), a global software leader in the banking and financial services market, today announced that Centris Federal Credit Union, a $1.5 billion, Omaha-based financial institution, has selected Unify to modernize enterprise‑wide deposit capture and processing operations.

As part of this initiative, Centris will consolidate all Day 1 and Day 2 workflows, including teller processing, ATM capture, mobile deposit and back-office operations, onto a single platform. Unify delivers a consistent user experience, improving efficiency, visibility, and control, while accelerating item processing through transaction‑level workflows.

"Unify supports a more streamlined operating model which is necessary and critical for us. We are looking forward to enhancements with the core integration, built-in automation, and real‑time fraud prevention," said Kristine Schuler, Payments Manager, Centris Federal Credit Union. "As transaction volumes and channel complexity continue to change, having a platform that scales and supports that shift was central to our decision."

Unify automates previously manual efforts to reduce errors and operational risk, while centralizing data for enterprise‑wide analytics and visibility across deposit channels, supporting stronger oversight and decision‑making. Delivered as a secure, cloud‑native SaaS platform, Unify is expected to save staff hours each month and allow teams to focus on higher‑value, member‑centric services.

"We're proud to partner with Centris Federal Credit Union as their processing environment evolves to meet current needs," said Ashish Bhatia, VP Product Management, Alogent. "Unify is built to help financial institutions adapt to growth, complexity, and changing transaction trends at scale, providing a future‑ready foundation for efficiency, security, and stronger account holder services."

About Alogent

Alogent provides proven, end-to-end check payment processing, and enterprise content, information, and loan management platforms, to financial institutions of all sizes, including credit unions, community banks, and some of the largest national and international institutions. Our unique approach spans the entire transaction ecosystem — capturing and digitizing transaction data, exception tracking, and automating entire transaction and loan management workflows so that information is available across the enterprise. Alogent's solution suites leverage the latest in machine learning and predictive analytics, including enterprise-wide data intelligence and reporting solutions that enable financial institutions to deliver products and services that boost engagement through personalization and data-backed decisions. Learn more about Alogent at www.alogent.com.

About Centris Federal Credit Union

Centris Federal Credit Union was founded in 1934, when access to fair, reliable banking was hard to find. Built on the belief that members deserve practical financial help and personal service, Centris has grown into Nebraska's largest federally chartered community credit union. With more than $1.5 billion in assets, Centris operates 14 branches in Omaha, Grand Island, and North Platte, Neb., and Council Bluffs, Iowa, with a 15th branch opening in summer 2026. Focused on practical innovation and people-first service, Centris helps members manage their money with confidence. For more information, visit centrisfcu.org.

SOURCE Alogent