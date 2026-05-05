Alogent Earns Three Finalist Nominations at the 2026 PayTech Awards for AI‑Driven Fraud Prevention and Consumer and Business Payments

PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga., May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alogent (@AlogentCorp), a global software leader serving the banking and financial services market, announced today that it has been named a finalist in three categories at the 2026 PayTech Awards, which recognize innovation across the global banking and payments ecosystem.

Alogent received finalist nominations in the following categories:

Best AI Solution - Fraud Prevention & Combat for Banks & Financial Institutions : Alogent Shield+

: Alogent Shield+ Best Business Payments System : Unify

: Unify Best Consumer Payments System: Unify

"This recognition reflects an industry shift toward intelligent, integrated platforms that support payments modernization and long‑term scalability," said Dede Wakefield, Alogent's CEO. "As banks and credit unions reach an inflection point, updating existing payment rails, addressing rising fraud risks, and managing increasing operational complexity, our strategy is focused on helping them modernize with future-ready solutions so they can move forward with confidence."

The PayTech Awards honor excellence across banking, financial technology, and payments, evaluating nominees on innovation, impact, and leadership within their categories.

"These nominations highlight how our payment solutions are helping banks and credit unions solve real-world challenges with practical, scalable innovation," said Ashish Bhatia, Alogent's VP of Product Management. "By leveraging AI for fraud prevention and advanced data analytics, we're helping institutions stay ahead of risk today, while modernizing deposit operations on a single, scalable platform, supporting current business and consumer needs, and preparing for capabilities like real‑time payments."

Alogent Shield+ uses AI-driven intelligence and analytics to help financial institutions detect and respond to fraud at the point of capture across all deposit channels. Unify, Alogent's cloud-native SaaS deposit automation platform, centralizes deposit activity across branch, teller, mobile, ATM/ITM, merchant, and commercial channels, enabling real-time processing, streamlined operations, improved visibility, and a more consistent user experience.

Winners of the 2026 PayTech Awards will be announced at a ceremony in June in London.

About Alogent

Alogent provides proven, end-to-end check payment processing, and enterprise content, information, and loan management platforms, to financial institutions of all sizes, including credit unions, community banks, and some of the largest national and international institutions. Our unique approach spans the entire transaction ecosystem — capturing and digitizing transaction data, exception tracking, and automating entire transaction and loan management workflows so that information is available across the enterprise. Alogent's solution suites leverage the latest in machine learning and predictive analytics, including enterprise-wide data intelligence and reporting solutions that enable financial institutions to deliver products and services that boost engagement through personalization and data-backed decisions.

Alogent Shield+ is powered by Mitek Check Fraud Defender.

Learn more about Alogent at www.alogent.com.

SOURCE Alogent