ALOHA & CONSCIOUS ALLIANCE KICKOFF B CORP MONTH WITH MULTI-BRAND HUNGER RELIEF INITIATIVE

Throughout the month of March, ALOHA and Conscious Alliance aim to fill as many trucks as possible with healthy food and essential goods to support communities nationwide. To do so, they are calling on brands to 'Tap In' and bring their available resources to the table so that, together, they can make a greater impact. There are three major ways to 'Tap In': product donations, monetary contributions, and social channel amplification.

Together with brands that truly care and 'walk the talk', we will catalyze big change and close the gap

"We believe no one should go hungry and no food should be wasted, so we're taking action to make a real difference for people across the nation," said Justin Levy, executive director of Conscious Alliance. "By tapping into the resources we have as a community, together we can help end food insecurity. We are grateful to ALOHA for championing this important campaign."

In addition to ALOHA, who is leading by example with its pledge to fill more than two truckloads, with its organic, plant-based protein drinks and bars, equal to about 87,000 pounds, the following brands have already tapped in: 1908 Brands, Cappello's, Charlotte's Web, Hydrant, Justin's, Love Grown, Mortal Ventures, and YAYE Organics.

"As a business that's being built for good, a core part of our mission is focused on caring for and supporting the communities that sustain us," says Brad Charron, CEO of ALOHA. "The inequity that exists in access to food on a regular basis is astounding. While there is room for countless consumer and health-oriented food brands to operate independently of one another in the same for-profit space I firmly believe that, together with brands that truly care and 'walk the talk', we will catalyze big change and close the gap–let's do this together."

Tap In celebrates the 20th anniversary of Conscious Alliance and the larger community of B Corp brands rallying together to make an impact.

How to Tap In

Brands can sign up to arrange product or monetary donations through the form here .

About Conscious Alliance

Founded in 2002, Conscious Alliance is a national nonprofit based in Colorado that brings healthy food to kids and families in their time of need. Their work empowers young people to get involved by mixing passion for music with opportunities to make a positive impact. Through 'Art That Feeds' Food Drives at concerts, and large-scale donations from food brands, Conscious Alliance brings healthy food to communities across the United States. What began as a grassroots food drive at a local show has grown into a national movement — providing more than 8 million meals, to date. Conscious Alliance is a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit. To learn more about and donate to Conscious Alliance, go to https://consciousalliance.org and follow @ConsciousAlliance on Instagram.

About ALOHA

ALOHA is an employee-owned and operated company committed to helping people choose a happier path to a healthier life by creating simple, nutritious food that everyone can access and enjoy. Its sustainably sourced plant-based products are high in protein, amazingly low in sugar, Vegan, free from anything artificial, and next-level delicious--proving you don't have to sacrifice taste for nutrition. As a certified B Corporation®, ALOHA is dedicated to using its business as a force for good and taking care of its people, customers, communities and the planet. To learn more please visit www.aloha.com and follow @Alohamoment on Instagram.





