'Aloha all around the world:' Hawaiian Airlines unveils oneworld alliance livery aircraft featuring ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi

Hawaiian's Airbus A330 aircraft livery will share Hawaiian language with guests from around the world

Hawaiian celebrated the special aircraft unveiling with a donation of $10K each to ʻIolani Palace and the Polynesian Voyaging Society

HONOLULU, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hawaiian Airlines today unveiled a special aircraft livery celebrating its membership in the oneworld® alliance with a design that honors ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi, the Hawaiian language, with the phrase "Aloha a puni ka honua," or "Aloha all around the world."

Hawaiian Airlines Airbus A330 oneworld aircraft

Hawaiian's widebody Airbus A330 carrying the oneworld mark will continue to feature the airline's iconic Pualani on the tail and a maile lei wrapped around the fuselage as it welcomes guests across the airline's domestic and international transpacific network. The phrase "Aloha all around the world" reflects both the expanded global reach of the alliance and Hawaiian's mission to share warm hospitality with a broader audience.

"This livery is a powerful symbol of what it means for Hawaiian Airlines to be part of the oneworld alliance — sharing aloha, ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi and our deep connection to Hawaiʻi with more people around the globe," said Alisa Onishi, Managing Director of Hawaiʻi marketing for Hawaiian Airlines. "Language is essential to preserving Hawaiʻi's culture. By placing ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi on our aircraft, we honor our heritage and carry the voice of Hawaiʻi everywhere we fly. We are deeply proud to share our culture, our values and our aloha with the world."

Hawaiian unveiled its oneworld alliance aircraft livery during a celebration event in Honolulu at its Charles I. Elliott Maintenance and Cargo Facility, where it also donated $10,000 each to the 'Iolani Palace and the Polynesian Voyaging Society – two of the airline's longstanding partners that perpetuate Hawai'i's culture and traditions.

Hawaiian's oneworld membership, the 96-year carrier's first entry into a major alliance, makes it easier than ever for travelers worldwide to visit Hawai'i – a premier global leisure destination – and experience the airline's award-winning hospitality the moment they step onboard.

Hawaiian Airlines guests who are members of Atmos™ Rewards, the loyalty program of the combined Hawaiian and Alaska Airlines – including Huaka'i by Hawaiian, which provides exclusive benefits for Hawai'i residents – can earn and redeem points and enjoy elite status when traveling on any of the 15 other oneworld airlines that serve nearly 1,000 global destinations across more than 170 countries throughout the Asia Pacific region, the U.S. continent, Europe and beyond. Members of oneworld alliance airlines' loyalty programs can earn and redeem points and have their elite status recognized on all Hawaiian Airlines flights.

With Hawaiian's oneworld membership, Atmos Rewards members will enjoy a consistent and elevated travel experience across alliance airlines. Key benefits include:

Booking flights on one world airlines directly at hawaiianairlines.com, alaskaair.com or the Alaska Hawaiian app

world airlines directly at hawaiianairlines.com, alaskaair.com or the Alaska Hawaiian app Atmos Rewards elite members receive equivalent one world status (Ruby, Sapphire, or Emerald) and access to nearly 700 premium lounges, including one world branded lounges in Amsterdam Schiphol Airport and Seoul's Incheon Airport

world status (Ruby, Sapphire, or Emerald) and access to nearly 700 premium lounges, including world branded lounges in Amsterdam Schiphol Airport and Seoul's Incheon Airport Extra checked bag allowance and priority baggage handling for Sapphire and Emerald members when flying one world airlines

world airlines Priority check in, preferred and pre reserved seating, priority boarding and more

Fast Track security access at select airports for eligible elites

For images and video, go to the Hawaiian Airline oneworld aircraft press kit.

About Alaska, Hawaiian and Horizon

Alaska Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines and Horizon Air are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group, and McGee Air Services is a subsidiary of Alaska Airlines. We are a global airline with hubs in Seattle, Honolulu, Portland, Anchorage, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco. We deliver remarkable care as we fly our guests to more than 140 destinations throughout North America, Latin America, Asia, the Pacific and Europe. Guests can book travel at alaskaair.com and hawaiianairlines.com. Alaska and Hawaiian are members of the oneworld alliance. Members of our Atmos Rewards loyalty program can earn and redeem points with oneworld airlines and our additional global partners that serve over 1,000 worldwide destinations. Learn more about what's happening at Alaska and Hawaiian at news.alaskaair.com. Alaska Air Group is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as "ALK."

SOURCE Hawaiian Airlines