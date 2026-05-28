Hawaiian Airlines elevates onboard service with pre-order dining by celebrated Hawai'i chefs, fresh fare across all cabins and complimentary local snacks

New First Class and Main Cabin pre-order dining delivers greater choice and better quality for guests





James Beard Award finalist Chef Sheldon Simeon brings Hawaiʻi's flavors onboard with a new, locally inspired Main Cabin menu





Huakaʻi by Hawaiian members to enjoy two free meals as a mahalo for their loyalty





New local snack partners elevate complimentary onboard offerings with island-made favorites

HONOLULU, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As a continuation of Hawaiian Airlines' signature onboard hospitality, the airline is redefining island-inspired dining in the Main Cabin with a new onboard service program that delivers greater choice, improved quality and a deeper connection to the flavors of Hawai'i.

Starting July 1, guests in Main Cabin on most flights between Hawai'i and the U.S. continent will enjoy pre-ordered meals from a fresh, chef-curated menu available for purchase. Hawaiian, which developed the program with Maui-based, James Beard finalist Chef Sheldon Simeon, is also introducing new locally made products and enhanced service elements – delivering a richer taste of Hawai'i and a service experience grounded in Hawaiian's signature Mea Hoʻokipa hospitality.

"At Hawaiian Airlines, food has always been a core expression of our Hawaiian hospitality — our special way of welcoming guests onboard and inviting them into our island home," said Alisa Onishi, Managing Director of Hawai'i Marketing at Hawaiian Airlines. "We designed our new Main Cabin meal program based on guest preference for more control and choice, while allowing us to deliver food that better reflects the richness of Hawaiʻi's culinary traditions. By moving to a pre-order model, we're expanding beyond a single standard meal to offer a broader menu that reflects how our guests want to dine today."

Chef-driven menu rooted in Hawai'i

The heart of Hawaiian's new dining program comes from its longstanding partnership with Chef Simeon, a nationally recognized restaurateur. Known for his beloved Maui restaurants, Tin Roof and Tiffany's, Simeon brings deep culinary expertise and a passion for celebrating Hawai'i's diverse food culture.

His menu features elevated takes on local favorites and comfort foods, including dishes such as crispy mochiko chicken with garlic noodles, barbecue teriyaki chicken bento and corned beef hash with eggs. Many items highlight signature flavors from Simeon's restaurants, including his popular sauces, K mayo, teriyaki and banana bread syrup, as well as his popular crispy topping made from rice crackers and furikake.

"For me, food is about sharing where you're from and the people who shaped you," said Simeon. "This menu is inspired by the flavors I grew up with in Hawai'i — comforting, familiar and full of heart. I'm excited to bring those dishes onboard so guests can experience a true taste of home, wherever they're headed."

Menu offerings deliver an experience that is both familiar and distinctly Hawaiian — grounded in culture and prepared with fresh local ingredients made no more than 12 hours before each flight.

"Chef Sheldon embodies the heart and soul of Hawai'i's culinary culture," Onishi added. "His approach to food is rooted in storytelling, community and a deep sense of place, which aligns perfectly with how we think about hospitality at Hawaiian Airlines — brought to life every day by our crews, who deliver exceptional service."

In March, Hawaiian welcomed Chef Dell Valdez, the Hawaiʻi-born culinary leader behind Vein in Kakaʻako on O'ahu, as well as Dell's Kitchen & Bakery and Mio PASTALOGY, as the carrier's new Executive Chef. With Valdez overseeing Hawaiian's international Business Class and domestic First Class menus and Simeon designing the Main Cabin meal program, Hawaiian is offering a thoughtfully curated dining experience to guests in every cabin.

More choice, better quality for guests

Rooted in Hawaiʻi and shaped by guest feedback, Hawaiian's onboard service evolution reflects its continued commitment to offering a more unified, elevated experience across every cabin while staying true to the brand's signature hospitality.

Already offered in First Class, the pre-order model puts guests in control of their onboard dining experience throughout the cabin, with First Class guests now benefiting from an expanded selection of menu options. Through the Alaska Hawaiian mobile app or website, travelers can select meals up to two weeks in advance (and as close to 20 hours before departure), choosing options that best fit their tastes, preferences and dietary needs — including plant-based and gluten-free selections.

The Main Cabin program will launch July 1 with a curated set of initial offerings, with plans to expand the menu this Fall. Throughout the year, Hawaiian and Simeon will introduce new dishes and rotate items, ensuring the menu remains fresh, relevant and reflective of seasonal ingredients and evolving guest preferences.

Hawaiian hospitality remains at the core with new onboard partners

Hawaiian's award-winning Mea Hoʻokipa hospitality — loved by guests — remains central to the inflight experience. Complimentary onboard touches will continue, including a welcome beverage, snacks by new local partners Anahola Granola and Diamond Bakery and a mahalo sweet treat from Hawaiian Host Chocolates or Honolulu Cookie Company served before arrival.

In addition to complimentary alcohol for guests seated in Premium Class, Hawaiian will introduce new complimentary onboard bites for guests seated in Premium Class: Kauaʻi-based Anahola Granola's Tropical Granola Bar, which features island favorites, papaya and pineapple, paired with honey-roasted oats. Main Cabin guests will enjoy Hawaiian shortbread macadamia nut cookies by Diamond Bakery, made in Hawai'i and crafted with rich, indulgent flavors served in the morning, and Hawaiian Maui onion kettle chips served in the afternoon.

Designed with sustainability in mind

The new program also advances Hawaiian's commitment to caring for the 'āina (land). By aligning meal production with actual guest demand, the airline is reducing unnecessary food and packaging waste.

Most meal packaging is compostable or recyclable, including fiber-based containers and materials that significantly reduce reliance on single-use plastics.

Huakaʻi by Hawaiian members enjoy first two meals on us

Hawai'i residents who are Huakaʻi by Hawaiian members, or who become members by June 24, will enjoy a special, one-time offer to experience the new menu as part of the program launch. As a thank you for their continued loyalty, starting July 1, Huakaʻi members who make a meal selection for an upcoming trip will automatically receive the first two items free of charge.

"We're excited to mahalo our Huaka'i members - all of whom are kamaʻāina and among our most loyal guests by inviting them to taste our new menu and be part of this exciting chapter of onboard dining with us," said Onishi.

This evolution reflects something larger: Hawaiian's continued commitment to Hawaiʻi and to its guests. The airline continues to share local flavors, support local partners, and deliver hospitality with authenticity and care, while investing in modernized spaces, upgraded technology, refreshed Airbus A330 aircraft interiors and expanded community and sustainability efforts that will shape the future of the guest experience.

MORNING MENU OPTIONS

For flights departing between 6 a.m. - 9:59 a.m.

Corned beef hash and eggs by Chef Sheldon $15.99

A family recipe reaches new heights as roasted breakfast potatoes are topped with crisped corned beef hash, a poached egg and hollandaise sauce. Served with Chef Sheldon's signature spicy-K mayo and banana bread syrup.

Island-style French toast breakfast by Chef Sheldon $15.99

Rise and shine with thick-cut, custard-soaked Hawaiian bread served alongside fluffy scrambled eggs and savory Portuguese sausage. Pour on Chef Sheldon's signature spicy-K mayo and banana bread syrup for good measure.

Banana pancake breakfast by Chef Sheldon $15.99

A local favorite, made the Chef Sheldon way. Thick, fluffy pancakes filled with mashed bananas are served with scrambled eggs and Portuguese sausage, made to be finished with Chef's signature spicy-K mayo and banana bread syrup.

Coconut overnight oats $10.99 (vegan, gluten-free)

Start the morning right with creamy coconut milk overnight oats that are mixed with chia seeds and topped with macerated berries and gluten-free granola. Light, nourishing, naturally sweet and served cold.

Cheesy omelet $13.99 (coming in fall)

Enjoy a generous Tillamook cheddar omelet served alongside chicken sausage and roasted breakfast potatoes. Accompanied by Chef Sheldon's signature spicy-K mayo and banana bread syrup for your choices of extra flavor.

AFTERNOON/EVENING MENU OPTIONS

For flights departing between 10 a.m. - 8:29 p.m.

Crispy mochiko chicken and garlic noodles by Chef Sheldon $16.99

Inspired by Tin Roof's most famous dish: a crispy rice flour-coated chicken thigh served over garlicky Sun Noodle noodles with mac salad. Add Chef Sheldon's signature spicy-K mayo, sweet teriyaki sauce and his legendary crispy toppings bag.

Barbeque teriyaki chicken bento by Chef Sheldon $15.99

Savor a Hawai'i-style bento with teriyaki-marinated grilled chicken over a bed of white rice alongside sliced tamagoyaki, kamaboko and a shoyu hot dog. Served with mac salad and Chef Sheldon's spicy-K mayo, sweet teriyaki sauce and famed crispy toppings bag.

Teriyaki cheeseburger by Chef Sheldon $15.99

Satisfy your cravings for a Hawai'i classic. A teriyaki-marinated beef patty sits on a toasted teriyaki-glazed bun with American cheese and the chef's house-made pickles. Served with Chef Sheldon's mac salad, spicy-K mayo, sweet teriyaki sauce and his crunchy toppings bag.

Grilled chicken bahn mi sandwich by Chef Sheldon $15.99

Warm French bread from Honolulu's La Tour Bakehouse is loaded with lemongrass-grilled chicken thigh, pickled vegetables, fresh cilantro and jalapeño. Includes Chef Sheldon's mac salad, spicy-K mayo, sweet teriyaki sauce and his crunchy toppings bag.

Sweet and tangy tender greens by Chef Sheldon $14.49 (vegan, gluten-free)

Li hing mango is the star of the salad, sharing the spotlight with baby kale, toasted almonds, edamame, grape tomato and quinoa. The li hing balsamic vinaigrette is salty-sweet and unlike any salad dressing you've had before. Served cold.

Cheeseburger mac and cheese by Chef Sheldon $11.99 (coming in fall)

It's the ultimate comfort dish for keiki of all ages, bringing together macaroni noodles, seasoned ground beef, American and cheddar cheeses, sautéed onions, chopped dill pickle and tomato for a nostalgic journey above the clouds.

Italian sub with Chef Sheldon's mac salad $12.49

Classic, satisfying and built for the long haul, a hoagie is generously filled with salami, ham, pepperoni and provolone, then layered with pepperoncini, crisp lettuce and giardiniera cream cheese spread. Served with Chef Sheldon's mac salad.

For more information on Hawaiian's Main Cabin meal program, please visit www.HawaiianAirlines.com/content/our-services/in-flight-services/dining-and-drinks/menus/main-cabin.

Frequently Asked Questions:

When will pre-order be available in Main Cabin and First Class?

For Main Cabin guests, pre-order is available starting July 1, 2026, on all domestic Hawaiian Airlines flights, excluding JFK. Guests can pre-order meals from two weeks before departure up to 20 hours prior to the flight.



For First Class guests, pre-select is already available. While all First Class guests will receive a meal regardless of pre-selecting, it is recommended to ensure you receive your preferred choice.





For Main Cabin guests, pre-order is available starting July 1, 2026, on all domestic Hawaiian Airlines flights, excluding JFK. Guests can pre-order meals from two weeks before departure up to 20 hours prior to the flight. For First Class guests, pre-select is already available. While all First Class guests will receive a meal regardless of pre-selecting, it is recommended to ensure you receive your preferred choice. How much are the meals and how does pre-order work?

Pricing varies by item and is aligned with comparable onboard and local market offerings (exact pricing depends on the meal selected).



Guests can pre-order via the Alaska Hawaiian mobile app or through their "My Trips" section on the Hawaiian Airlines website from two weeks up to 20 hours before departure. Meals are prepared based on selections and delivered onboard during service.





Pricing varies by item and is aligned with comparable onboard and local market offerings (exact pricing depends on the meal selected). Guests can pre-order via the Alaska Hawaiian mobile app or through their "My Trips" section on the Hawaiian Airlines website from two weeks up to 20 hours before departure. Meals are prepared based on selections and delivered onboard during service. Will the free sandwich still be available in Main Cabin?

Starting July 1, we're transitioning away from the complimentary sandwich in Main Cabin on domestic transpacific flights and introducing a pre-order menu with meals available for purchase.



Main Cabin guests on our HNL–JFK route will continue to receive a complimentary meal.





Starting July 1, we're transitioning away from the complimentary sandwich in Main Cabin on domestic transpacific flights and introducing a pre-order menu with meals available for purchase. Main Cabin guests on our HNL–JFK route will continue to receive a complimentary meal. Who are the chefs for Main Cabin and First Class

Our onboard dining program is led by two Hawai'i-based culinary experts:



Chef Sheldon Simeon, a Maui-based, James Beard Award-recognized chef, led the development of the new Main Cabin meal program, bringing locally inspired dishes and authentic Hawai'i flavors onboard.



Chef Dell Valdez , Hawaiian Airlines' Executive Chef, oversees First Class and international Business Class menus, ensuring a high-quality, elevated dining experience across our front cabins.





Our onboard dining program is led by two Hawai'i-based culinary experts: a Maui-based, James Beard Award-recognized chef, led the development of the new Main Cabin meal program, bringing locally inspired dishes and authentic Hawai'i flavors onboard. , Hawaiian Airlines' Executive Chef, oversees First Class and international Business Class menus, ensuring a high-quality, elevated dining experience across our front cabins. Which flights will have Main Cabin pre-order?

The Main Cabin pre-order meal program will be available on Hawaiian Airlines flights between Hawai'i and the U.S. continent, excluding the HNL–JFK route.



It also does not apply to interisland, South Pacific or international flights.





The Main Cabin pre-order meal program will be available on Hawaiian Airlines flights between Hawai'i and the U.S. continent, excluding the HNL–JFK route. It also does not apply to interisland, South Pacific or international flights. Will Hawaiian still offer complimentary snacks?

Yes, every guest will continue to receive complimentary touches throughout the flight, including a welcome beverage, local snack and a mahalo sweet treat before arrival.





Yes, every guest will continue to receive complimentary touches throughout the flight, including a welcome beverage, local snack and a mahalo sweet treat before arrival. Are pre-order meals available on red-eye flights?

Yes, limited pre-order meal selections are available on domestic red-eye flights .





Yes, limited pre-order meal selections are available on domestic red-eye flights What happens if I don't pre-order a meal?

Guests who don't pre-order will still have options to purchase food items onboard, including snack boxes and items from the Pau Hana snack cart. Every guest will continue to receive complimentary touches throughout the flight, including a welcome beverage, local snack, and a mahalo sweet treat before arrival. We encourage pre-ordering to ensure access to the full menu and preferred selections.

About Alaska, Hawaiian and Horizon

Alaska Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines and Horizon Air are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group, and McGee Air Services is a subsidiary of Alaska Airlines. We are a global airline with hubs in Seattle, Honolulu, Portland, Anchorage, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco. We deliver remarkable care as we fly our guests to more than 140 destinations throughout North America, Latin America, Asia, the Pacific and Europe. Guests can book travel at alaskaair.com and hawaiianairlines.com. Alaska and Hawaiian are members of the oneworld alliance. Members of our Atmos Rewards loyalty program can earn and redeem points with oneworld airlines and our additional global partners that serve over 1,000 worldwide destinations. Learn more about what's happening at Alaska and Hawaiian at news.alaskaair.com. Alaska Air Group is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as "ALK."

SOURCE Hawaiian Airlines