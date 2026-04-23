Hawaiian Airlines joins oneworld alliance, connecting Hawai'i to the world

Membership connects Hawai'i to nearly 1,000 global destinations across more than 170 countries, making travel easier for visitors and residents

Atmos™ Rewards members can earn and redeem points on all one world ® airlines, book flights through multiple platforms and enjoy elite status recognition and priority services

Members of one world alliance carriers' loyalty programs can earn and redeem points and have their elite status recognized on all Hawaiian Airlines flights starting today

Hawaiian's oneworld entry complements Alaska Airlines' 2021 alliance membership, enhancing Alaska Air Group's global reach and supporting Hawai'i's tourism industry

HONOLULU, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hawaiian Airlines today became the newest member of the oneworld® alliance, connecting Hawai'i to more of the world with the largest network of flights to, from and within the Hawaiian Islands. Hawaiian's oneworld membership, the 96-year carrier's first entry into a major alliance, makes it easier than ever for travelers worldwide to visit Hawai'i – a premier global leisure destination – and experience the airline's award-winning hospitality the moment they step onboard.

Hawaiian Airlines guests who are members of Atmos™ Rewards, the loyalty program of the combined Hawaiian and Alaska airlines, can earn and redeem points, and enjoy elite status, when traveling on any of the 14 other oneworld airlines that serve nearly 1,000 global destinations across more than 170 countries throughout the Asia‑Pacific region, the U.S. continent, Europe and beyond. Members of oneworld alliance airlines' loyalty programs can earn and redeem points and have their elite status recognized on all Hawaiian Airlines flights starting today.

"A warm aloha to our new oneworld ʻohana, or family, of the world's leading global airlines, including exceptional flag carriers that, much like Hawaiian, share the beauty and culture of our home with our guests from around the world," said Hawaiian Airlines CEO Diana Birkett Rakow. "We are excited to give Hawai'i residents and all of our Atmos Rewards members access to exciting destinations around the world – from Honolulu to Hong Kong, Maui to Melbourne and Līhu'e to London, and to welcome new oneworld guests with our genuine Hawaiian hospitality while inspiring visitors to appreciate Hawai'i's people, culture, and natural environment."

Hawaiian Airlines, which offers about 230 daily flights to, from and within the Hawaiian Islands and welcomed more than 11 million passengers in 2025, links the Hawaiian Islands with key destinations in Asia, North America and the South Pacific, including oneworld hubs in Los Angeles, New York–JFK, Seattle, Sydney and Tokyo.

"We are delighted to officially welcome Hawaiian Airlines into the oneworld family, further strengthening our alliance's footprint in the Pacific region and the United States," said Ole Orvér, CEO of oneworld. "Renowned for its award-winning hospitality for almost 100 years, Hawaiian Airlines will make travel to the beautiful islands of Hawai'i more connected and rewarding for oneworld customers, delivering an elevated journey that brings the spirit of aloha to our alliance."

Enhanced benefits for Atmos Rewards members

With Hawaiian's oneworld membership, Atmos Rewards members will enjoy a consistent and elevated travel experience across alliance airlines. Key benefits include:

Earning and redeeming points and status points when flying on one world member airlines.

world member airlines. Booking flights on one world airlines directly at hawaiianairlines.com, alaskaair.com or the single Alaska Hawaiian app.

world airlines directly at hawaiianairlines.com, alaskaair.com or the single Alaska Hawaiian app. Atmos Rewards elite members receive equivalent one world status (Ruby, Sapphire, or Emerald) and access to nearly 700 premium lounges, including one world branded lounges in Amsterdam Schiphol Airport and Seoul's Incheon Airport.

world status (Ruby, Sapphire, or Emerald) and access to nearly 700 premium lounges, including world branded lounges in Amsterdam Schiphol Airport and Seoul's Incheon Airport. Extra checked bag allowance and priority baggage handling for Sapphire and Emerald members when flying one world airlines.

world airlines. Priority check‑in, preferred and pre‑reserved seating, priority boarding and more.

Fast Track security access at select airports for eligible elites.

Later this year, Hawaiian Airlines will celebrate its alliance membership by introducing a special oneworld livery on an Airbus A330 wide-body aircraft.

Strengthening the Hawaiian-Alaska combination

Hawaiian's entry into oneworld marks a major milestone in its combination with Alaska Airlines – which joined the alliance in 2021 – as part of Alaska Air Group's Alaska Accelerate strategic plan to connect guests to the world with a remarkable travel experience rooted in safety, care and performance. Together, the two carriers strengthen Alaska's position as the fourth‑largest U.S. global airline, enhance competition in the U.S. airline industry, and offer travelers greater choice, reach and value including through the airlines' award-winning combined loyalty program, Atmos Rewards.

The alliance will also deliver broader economic benefits to Hawai'i. With increased global connectivity and the opportunity for oneworld members to earn benefits and be recognized on both Hawaiian Airlines and Alaska Airlines, the carriers will continue to welcome thoughtful travelers to the islands — supporting the state's tourism industry and local economy.

"Strengthening global air access helps us share Hawai'i with more places around the world, while welcoming visitors in ways that respect our communities, culture and natural resources," said Caroline Anderson, interim president and CEO of the Hawai'i Tourism Authority. "Hawaiian Airlines' entry into the oneworld alliance expands connectivity to key markets, makes travel more seamless for residents and visitors, and supports high-value visitation that sustains local jobs and businesses across the islands."

Together, Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines are also a cornerstone investor in the oneworld Breakthrough Energy Ventures fund, which is focused on identifying and scaling innovative new sustainable aviation fuel technologies.

About Alaska, Hawaiian and Horizon

Alaska Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines and Horizon Air are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group, and McGee Air Services is a subsidiary of Alaska Airlines. We are a global airline with hubs in Seattle, Honolulu, Portland, Anchorage, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco. We deliver remarkable care as we fly our guests to more than 140 destinations throughout North America, Latin America, Asia, the Pacific and Europe. Guests can book travel at alaskaair.com and hawaiianairlines.com. Alaska and Hawaiian are members of the oneworld alliance. Members of our Atmos Rewards loyalty program can earn and redeem points with oneworld airlines and our additional global partners that serve over 1,000 worldwide destinations. Learn more about what's happening at Alaska and Hawaiian at news.alaskaair.com. Alaska Air Group is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as "ALK."

SOURCE Hawaiian Airlines