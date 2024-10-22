ALOHA Collection Appoints Retail and eCommerce Veteran Lynna Barnard as CEO to Lead Next Chapter of Growth

ENCINITAS, Calif., Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ALOHA Collection, the Original Splash-Proof lifestyle brand, today announced the appointment of Lynna Barnard as Chief Executive Officer. Barnard brings over twenty years of experience as a transformative leader in the retail and eCommerce space and most recently served as the General Manager of eCommerce for Myer, Australia's largest department store.

Lynna Barnard is appointed Chief Executive Officer of ALOHA Collection

"Lynna brings extensive experience in the omni-channel landscape and perspective from both the Apparel and FMCG industries, having built a reputation of driving sustainable growth. But most importantly, Lynna inherently understands our foundation as a mission-driven company with a commitment to give back to our community," said ALOHA Collection Co-Founder, Heather Aiu.

Co-Founder Rachael Leina'ala Soares adds, "In this time of shifting market dynamics and rapidly evolving digital landscape, Lynna's fresh insights and innovative strategies will help ALOHA differentiate itself and capitalize on emerging opportunities. Heather and I are excited to welcome her to the ALOHA 'Ohana."

Prior to Myer, Barnard led numerous brands, including Dan Murphy's, Billabong Group and Best & Less, through periods of significant growth and change, pioneering digital transformation by utilizing data-driven insights to design and implement omni-channel strategies. Her leadership in transforming Myer's online strategy led to record breaking Cyber Week sales during 2023 while also helping the brand realize significant ongoing savings through streamlining operations.

"I'm incredibly excited about the opportunities ahead for ALOHA Collection, particularly in areas that will drive both growth and long-term sustainability," noted Barnard. "My vision is to lead ALOHA Collection into its next phase of growth by balancing innovation with the core values the brand holds sacred. This will allow us to create sustainable and profitable outcomes, with a focus on giving back through our Mālama 'Āina program."

With the installation of Barnard as CEO, ALOHA Collection co-founders Heather and Rachael will continue to creatively drive new product development while also spending more time actively engaging with the ALOHA community, fostering new connections and building relationships for ALOHA Collection's continued growth.

About ALOHA Collection

ALOHA Collection was born out of a love for travel, adventure, and the ocean. Founded by surfer/flight attendant Rachael Leinaʻala Soares, and Kauaʻi native Heather Aiu, in the summer of 2014 with a single bag, a shared dream, and a Kickstarter campaign. Their initial launch was a success and soon after the brand took off. Retailers in Hawaiʻi were quick to embrace the line as these bags were unlike anything else on the market. As more doors opened, ALOHA Collection's popularity grew. Today you can find ALOHA Collection fans all over the world. This California-based brand with Hawaiian roots has grown into a true lifestyle brand. When not at home, you will now find Heather and Rachael running through international airports, cruising cafes in Europe, working from taxis in NYC, or on the beaches of Hawaiʻi dreaming up their latest inspiration. WEBSITE || INSTAGRAM @alohacollection #travellightwithus

Media Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE ALOHA Collection