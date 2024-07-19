Aloha Flavors! Pokeworks Rolls Out Boba Teas, Smoothies, and a Hawaiian Dream Vacation in Partnership with Botrista Beverages

Experience exotic flavors and enter to win a dream vacation to Hawaii

IRVINE, Calif., July 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pokeworks and Botrista are teaming up to deliver fresh and delicious drinks to guests nationwide. In addition to popular boba milk teas, the partnership allows Pokeworks to introduce Botrista's full lineup of craveable drinks for the first time, including popular smoothies and lemonades. And to celebrate the new partnership, customers can enter to win exciting weekly giveaways including a 4-night trip to Hawaii simply by visiting Pokeworks stores and purchasing any Signature Drink and entree combination by August 7, 2024.

PokeWorks adds new drinks to its menu. PokeWorks partners with Botrista on new drink lineup and Hawaiian vacation giveaway. Botrista worked with PokeWorks to develop craft drink options that compliment food flavors.

Guests can now enjoy refreshing drinks created with quality ingredients and chewy boba pearls that pair perfectly with Pokeworks' menu. The partnership includes unique mixes with traditional flavors such as smooth ube latte and classic milk tea flavors. Additionally, a tropical piña colada smoothie and refreshing mango lemonade headline the drink options.

"Our guests are thrilled with our Signature Drinks, the new premium drink options we now offer," said Mike Wu, Co-Founder and Head of Culinary at Pokeworks. "These beverages, made with fresh, high-quality ingredients, perfectly enhance the authentic flavors of our poke cuisine."

As part of Pokeworks' commitment to freshness, high-quality ingredients are at the forefront of the expanded drink menu. With real pineapple and coconut puree for its new smoothies, Pokeworks guests will feel refreshed with every sip.

"Pokeworks embodies the spirit of freshness and a welcoming cuisine," said Rex Huang, VP of Beverage Innovation at Botrista. "We're excited to share these values and partner with Pokeworks to offer elevated drinks that consumers crave when they want something fresh and delicious."

Visit the nearest Pokeworks to experience the newest form of quality refreshment. For more details on the sweepstakes, follow @pokeworksco on social media.

About Pokeworks

Pokeworks was founded in 2015 with the simple mission of spreading its love of fresh, healthy and delicious poke – a renowned staple of Hawaiian cuisine – with the world. Pokeworks' innovative Poke Your Way™ approach is groundbreaking, offering guests limitless ways to customize their poke order to match their eating preferences including vegan, gluten-free and other mindful diets. The Poke Burrito has developed a cult-like following, much like Pokeworks' proprietary sauces, which range from sweet and spicy to savory. Pokeworks believes in living a healthy lifestyle and eating meals made from the freshest, highest quality ingredients from sustainable food sources. In 2022, the brand was honored to be named the "Top Poke Franchise'' by Startups Magazine. Pokeworks has quickly expanded to become the leading fast-casual poke brand in the world with four consecutive years on Fast Casual's "Top 100 Movers and Shakers'' list as well as Entrepreneur's 2023 "Best of the Best Franchises'' and Franchise 500 Ranking. Pokeworks has more than 70 locations across the U.S., Canada, Taiwan and Mexico. For more information visit pokeworks.com or follow Pokeworks on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram and TikTok . To learn about franchising with Pokeworks, visit pokeworksfranchise.com .

About Botrista

At Botrista, our mission is to help restaurants be more profitable by enabling them to serve trending beverages without added complexity. Offer your partners an ever-changing selection of premium, made-to-order drinks from over 2,000 recipes across 15+ categories — ready in under 20 seconds at just the touch of a button. From boba teas and iced coffee creations, to smoothies, refreshing blended lemonades, seasonal specialties, and more, Botrista is a full craft beverage platform.

SOURCE Botrista Inc.