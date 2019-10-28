Aloha Hospitality Professionals First in Hawaii to Launch Virtual Interview and Onboarding System

HONOLULU, Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aloha Hospitality Professionals, (AHP), an on-demand hospitality staffing agency, specializing in staffing for events, customer service, boutiques, retail, restaurant, convention, catering, warehouse staffing and more, is launching a completely virtual interview and onboarding system; the first of its kind in Hawaii on November 2, 2019.

This new system is an innovative solution to modern day hiring and is aimed at drawing top talent in the industry. Each applicant is vetted through a one-on-one virtual interview session, and offered onboarding through an integrated applicant tracking system, all seamlessly connected, offering the candidates an easy approach to joining the AHP team.

Once hired, each Hospitality Professional is on-boarded as a W2 employee, not just gig-workers, setting AHP apart and ahead of the legislative changes that will be going into effect in many states, including California. AHP candidates are offered the flexibility of gig work, along with the benefits for being a W2 wage earner.

Aloha Hospitality Professionals, Founder & CEO, Kathleen Lin-Hurtubise said, "We are laser focused on moving forward to synthesize the high tech aspect of gig work with the high touch, human side of hospitality work. Onboarding thousands of candidates weekly while connecting with each one through a real time interview, ensuring they have the mindset to take care of humans with extraordinary hospitality and customer service. We are hiring ladies and gentlemen to take care of ladies and gentlemen en masse. High tech and high touch."

For more information on joining the AHP team or partnership opportunities in an upcoming, cutting edge, pilot project as an AHP client, please visit the AHP website and contact AHP at https://alohahospitalityprofessionals.com/contact-us.

About Aloha Hospitality Professionals

Aloha Hospitality Professionals founded in 2015, brings over 30 years of hospitality staffing expertise to every experience. AHP takes pride in providing exceptional service - one client, one event, one experience at a time. We recognize that our staff is the first and last contact with our clients - it is this vital connection where nurturing relationships is an important ingredient in executing a flawless event. Winner of several accolades including Hawaii Best Places to Work 2019. Follow AHP on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

