Aloha Medicinals to Attend SupplySide West Trade Show October 25th - October 28th, Plans for Move to New Facility

Aloha Medicinals' U.S.-Grown Full-Spectrum, 100% Organic Medicinal Mushroom powders contain high levels of beneficial compounds, including beta-glucans and polysaccharides. With expert mycologists on staff, they have over 1,000 strains in its culture bank and more than 100 strains in production at any time — including some more popular strains like Reishi, Lion's Mane and Cordyceps. Its decades of experience and wealth of information about mushrooms makes them a true leader in the industry.

In addition to increased capacity and streamlined processes, the new facility allows for continued commitment to quality and sustainability. The BRCGS "A" level rating was a pillar of the new facility design, along with its new and exciting partnership with EcoVadis, where it achieved a Silver rating on their first assessment. EcoVadis partners with companies to determine areas where they can continue to improve by performing a holistic sustainability assessment and subsequent rating. Aloha Medicinals is always looking towards the future, and partnering with EcoVadis allows the Company to continue its commitment to making sustainable choices.

This exciting move coincides with team preparations for SupplySide West, held October 25th – 28th in Las Vegas. In booth #2919, Aloha Medicinals is showing alongside parent company, American Botanicals, who specializes in Spices, Herbs, Botanicals and Adaptogens. Business Development Manager, Taylor Bradbury, said "We are so excited to welcome everyone back to SupplySide West, and cannot wait to show our amazing US-Grown, Full Spectrum, 100% Organic Medicinal Mushroom products, and the synergy we bring to the market with American Botanicals to create something incredible!"

