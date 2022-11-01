Aloha Poke Co. Expands Into Maryland

First-Time Franchisee Brings "Good Mood Food" to Suburban D.C.

CHICAGO, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aloha Poke Co., the nation's premier fast casual poke restaurant brand, announced its expansion into Maryland. Mary Grace Barnebey, a first-time franchisee, plans to offer Aloha Poke Co.'s menu of freshly packed sashimi-grade fish and delicious, whole ingredients to customers at her new store in Gaithersburg.

"Delicious and healthy are two things I aim to provide my family in every meal," said Barnebey. "When I decided to bring Aloha Poke Co. to our community, I knew that the menu needed to be aligned with the way I think about taste and nutrition. I also like the franchise support system and the brand's cornerstone belief of in fast, beautiful, sustainable foods. I am proud to that Aloha Poke Co. will dramatically expand our community's access to health-minded food options." "Washington, D.C. has embraced Aloha Poke Co. since 2018, and I'm thrilled to be expanding to its Maryland suburbs," said Aloha Poke Co. CEO, Chris Birkinshaw. "Given Mary Grace's passion and business experience, along with growing consumer trends toward clean eating and an excellent market opportunity, this really checks all the boxes. We can't wait for the people of Gaithersburg to try our signature Crunch Bowl."

Barnebey brings more than twenty years of experience in business strategy, team management, and customer service to Maryland's first Aloha Poke Co. location. With her passion for nutrition and "good mood food", Barnebey aims to provide world-class service and a memorable fast casual dining experience to the Gaithersburg community and beyond.

Barnebey is also no stranger to poke. "I've been eating poke for years. I love the freshness, and it has always been a delicious go-to meal for a casual lunch or dinner. And Aloha takes it to a new level for customers offering customizable bowls and unique flavors. But most importantly, the quality of ingredients sets the food apart from other poke experiences. The design aesthetic matches the vibe of the food, creating a strong emotional connection with the brand," added Barnebey.

Poke On the Rise from City Center to Main Street

Aloha Poke Co. was founded in 2016 in a food hall in Chicago's busy West Loop. In the six years since its founding, the company has grown to 20 locations in Illinois, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Texas, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, and Washington, DC. Aloha Poke Co. features a menu of sustainably-sourced ingredients and simple, efficient operations that appeal to both franchise restaurant investors and first-time franchisees. The main drivers of the brand's future growth are attractive initial capital requirements, unit economics, and appealing sales-to-investment figures.

Aloha Poke Co. is actively seeking to grow its exciting, health-forward, fast casual concept in key growth markets, including Florida, Texas, Georgia, North Carolina, and Tennessee. Ideal Aloha Poke Co. franchisees have restaurant operations or business management experience and share the desire to positively impact the nation's changing paradigm toward quick, nourishing, appealing foods that focus on environmental sustainability and promote overall health and wellness.

To learn more about Aloha Poke Co. Franchise opportunities, visit https://alohapokefranchising.com, and for more information about the brand, visit the company website at https://www.alohapokeco.com.

About Aloha Poke Co.

Proudly reimagining the idea of fast food, Aloha Poke Co. quickly packs pole-and-line caught ahi tuna, Patagonian salmon raised without antibiotics, and other clean, simple, responsibly sourced ingredients into beautiful, delicious bowls. Founded in 2016 at downtown Chicago's French Market, Aloha Poke Co. and its franchisees have grown to 20 locations throughout the Midwest, Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic.

Press Contact: Perry Athanason/TopFireMedia/[email protected]/917.319.2126

SOURCE Aloha Poke Co.