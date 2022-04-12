Aloha Poke Co. Franchisee Wins the American Dream Award

Baryalay Razi's Personal and Professional Accomplishments Recognized by Multi-Unit Franchising Conference Organizers

CHICAGO, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aloha Poke Co., the nation's premier fast-casual poke restaurant concept, is proud to announce that Baryalay Razi, the brand's 10-store Houston-based franchisee, was honored with "The American Dream Award" during this year's MUFC (Multi-Unit Franchising Conference). In receiving this recognition, conference organizers celebrated his truly unique and humbling story. More than 25 years ago, Razi was granted political asylum in the US and almost immediately started his career managing a fast-casual burger restaurant in Texas.

With a three-unit deal in Maryland, Baryalay Razi was Aloha Poke Co.'s first franchisee, but he didn't start in the fast-casual restaurant business. Razi's story begins with a career at the United Nations as a delegate from Afghanistan. When Razi was ordered back to his country, he sought political asylum in the United States. After his application was approved, he packed up his family and moved to Texas to build a new life. Needing to support his family and unable to remain in international foreign relations, Razi started working as a shift manager at a Dallas-Fort Worth Whataburger.

Through a belief in the opportunities afforded by living in the US and plain hard work, Razi rose through the ranks of the restaurant industry. Over the years, he invested his hard-earned money into building a portfolio of restaurant brands across Texas and Maryland.

"I am very proud and honored to be recognized for the American Dream Award," said Razi. "Everything I have done is for the safety and opportunity of my children. I wanted them to grow up in a country where hard work and dedication can lead to success, and we have done that. I am humbled by this recognition and am eternally grateful for every opportunity this country has provided me."

Razi plans to make good on a promise made to his three young children made more than 25 years ago: to offer them a better life than he had growing up. Today, each child is intimately involved in the multi-unit, multi-brand franchising family business. Razi currently owns and operates 5 Bojangles locations in Maryland and has signed on to open 13 Aloha Poke Co. locations: 10 in his adopted hometown of Houston and three in Maryland.

Fast-Casual Portfolio Simplification Trends

With the pandemic sharply accelerating convenience trends, restaurateurs and brands must anticipate customers' needs post-COVID. As multi-unit, multi-brand franchisees seek to craft the most profitable franchise portfolio, many have turned to diversification to maximize returns. Since the pandemic, this diversification strategy has often turned to simplification, especially for restaurateurs faced with ongoing challenges associated with untenable shortages of line cooks, servers, and kitchen staff and an unpredictable, upside-down supply chain.

Based in Chicago, Aloha Poke Co. operates 18 locations in Illinois, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Texas, Florida, and Washington, D.C. In addition to the brand's responsibly sourced menu and simple, efficient operations, franchise restaurant investors are drawn to Aloha Poke Co.'s attractive initial capital requirements, unit economics, and appealing sales-to-investment figures.

About Aloha Poke Co.

Proudly reimagining the idea of fast food, Aloha Poke Co. quickly packs pole-and-line caught ahi tuna, Patagonian salmon raised without antibiotics, and other clean, simple, responsibly sourced ingredients into beautiful, delicious bowls. Founded in 2016 at downtown Chicago's French Market, Aloha Poke Co. and its franchisees have grown to 18 locations throughout the Midwest, Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic.

