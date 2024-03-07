Aloha Poke Co. Opens in Katy, Texas, Marking Veteran Franchisee's Third Houston Location

Family-run franchise opens in famed Texas city mixing old-town heritage with new, thriving healthy food concept

HOUSTON, March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aloha Poke Co., the nation's premier fast-casual poke brand, announced the opening of its new Katy, TX, location just West of the state's booming metropolitan area of Houston. The store marks the third for career franchise operator Baryalay Razi and is located at 98 W. Grand Pkwy. S. #160. The Katy, TX opening will be followed by additional Houston locations this year, including The Highlight at Houston Center.

The Aloha Poke Co. experience starts with bowls packed with sashimi-grade fish, cut by hand daily, and other delicious, whole ingredients. Behind the scenes, restaurants are supported by robust supply chain logistics, a comprehensive technology stack, and extensive staff training. After their first visit, 80% of consumers will return within two weeks, and 50% return 2x within three weeks. These numbers speak to Aloha Poke Co.'s brand, menu, and service strength. "We are thrilled to continue our strategic expansion in the Houston area with Razi's new store opening in Katy," said Chris Birkinshaw, CEO of Aloha Poke Co. "Katy is widely considered one of the best places to live in Texas, and we can't wait to join the vibrant community and share our love of amazing fresh fish, packed just the way you like it."

"We are thrilled to continue our strategic expansion in the Houston area with Razi's new store opening in Katy," said Chris Birkinshaw, CEO of Aloha Poke Co. "Katy is widely considered one of the best places to live in Texas, and we can't wait to join the vibrant community and share our love of amazing fresh fish, packed just the way you like it."

Razi started his fast-casual career in the Lone Star State nearly 30 years ago, rising through the ranks at Whataburger from a cook to a multi-unit franchisee in the fast-casual industry. While Razi's Aloha Poke Co. expansion is swiftly underway today, he also has an eye toward building a legacy for his family business in the Houston community.

According to industry analysts, poke continues to gain popularity among health-conscious consumers due to its high protein and omega-3 fatty acid content. The increasing trend of customizing poke bowls with unique flavors and ingredients drives the market. The demand for grab-and-go food options and the rising popularity of poke bowls have also contributed to market growth.

The Aloha Poke Co. experience starts with bowls packed with sashimi-grade fish, cut by hand daily, and other delicious, whole ingredients. Behind the scenes, restaurants are supported by robust supply chain logistics, a comprehensive technology stack, and extensive staff training. After their first visit, 80% of consumers will return within two weeks, and 50% return 2x within three weeks. These numbers speak to Aloha Poke Co.'s brand, menu, and service strength.

Combining all these factors, Aloha Poke Co. is uniquely poised to meet the growing consumer demand for new, innovative ways to eat healthier while on the go. Aloha Poke Co. makes an attractive business opportunity for a wide range of entrepreneurs looking to participate in this rapidly growing fast casual/QSR market segment.

"Aloha Poke is the perfect example of where consumer trends are heading within the fast-casual space," added Birkinshaw. "Our fresh, healthful, and customizable menu appeals to a wide range of customers, and 2024 is an exciting growth year with two new stores now open and several more coming soon."

To learn more about Aloha Poke Co. Franchise opportunities, visit https://alohapokefranchising.com, and for more information about the brand, visit the company website at https://www.alohapokeco.com.

About Aloha Poke Co.

Proudly reimagining the idea of fast food, Aloha Poke Co. quickly packs pole-and-line caught ahi tuna, Patagonian salmon raised without antibiotics, and other clean, simple, responsibly sourced ingredients into beautiful, delicious bowls. Founded in 2016 at downtown Chicago's French Market, Aloha Poke Co. and its franchisees have grown to 20 locations throughout the Midwest, Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic.

Press Contact: Marc Johnson, VP Marketing | (773) 547-1599 | [email protected]

SOURCE Aloha Poke Co.