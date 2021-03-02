ALOHA Proudly Announces B Corp Certification

"ALOHA is dedicated to building a business rooted in good – good people, good food, good partners, all good things," said Brad Charron, ALOHA CEO. "This achievement was a natural step for the company as we double down on our dedication to create good, healthy, plant-based food and drinks while using our business as a force for good. As an employee-owned company built by and for the people, this is only the beginning -- we plan to walk the talk."

To kick off B Corp Month and commemorate the certification, ALOHA is teaming up with Conscious Alliance , a national nonprofit committed to supporting communities in crisis through hunger relief and youth empowerment. Together, along with other like-minded companies such as Kodiak Cakes, Thrive Market, Bobo's, Purely Elizbeth, Lily's Sweets and Partake Foods, they will fill a truck with delicious, nutritious food and deliver it to children attending Chicago Public Schools. To achieve their goal of filling the entire truck, equaling around 30 tons of food, ALOHA is calling on other healthy food brands across the country to join in. If interested, brands can visit www.aloha.com for more information or drop them an email at [email protected].

"When it comes to helping others, it's all about the power of community. Food makers like ALOHA are leading the way by using their voice to rally their peers in the food industry around feeding families in need," says Conscious Alliance Executive Director, Justin Levy. "I'm stoked about the impact this collective effort is going to make on hungry kiddos in Chicago."

To achieve the esteemed B Corp certification, ALOHA's core foundations were evaluated from the ground up by the nonprofit B Lab. The evaluation included an exhaustive assessment measuring the company's impact in Community, Environment, Governance, Workers and Customers. To date, only four percent of companies that apply for B Corp certification get approved.

"We view this certification as a thought provoking next step and reminder that, while we've come a long way as a mission-driven company, we still have important work to do and milestones to reach in the coming months and years as we grow," said Charron. "We are only a 15-person team today. That being said, we are absolutely committed to doing 'big things,' holding ourselves accountable, making daily progress, and living up to the admirable standards set by the other like-minded B Corp companies."

Since its founding, ALOHA has been focused on making premium-quality delicious food while preserving and protecting the land from which its wholesome ingredients grow. ALOHA's plant-based protein bars, drinks and powders are made with only thoughtfully sourced, high-quality ingredients and are USDA Organic, Non-GMO Project Verified, and free from gluten, dairy, artificial flavors, sugar alcohols and soy. All three product lines can be found at leading natural and traditional grocery stores nationwide including Kroger, Sprouts, Harris Teeter, Wegmans, King Soopers, Ralphs, Central Market, Stop & Shop and ShopRite. All products are also available online on Amazon, Thrive Market, Good Eggs, Fresh Direct, Walmart.com, Vitacost.com and ALOHA.com.

About ALOHA

ALOHA is an employee-owned and operated company committed to helping people choose a happier path to a healthier life by creating simple, nutritious food that everyone can access and enjoy. Its sustainably sourced plant-based products are high in protein, amazingly low in sugar, Vegan, free from anything artificial, and next-level delicious--proving you don't have to sacrifice taste for nutrition. As a certified B Corporation®, ALOHA is dedicated to using its business as a force for good and taking care of its people, customers, communities and the planet. To learn more please visit www.ALOHA.com and follow @Alohamoment on Instagram.

