AlohaCare And HealthCrowd Improve Health Outcomes Through Tailored Digital Communications

Since 2018, AlohaCare, Hawai'i's only community-led health plan solely dedicated to serving Medicaid and dual eligible Medicare beneficiaries has worked with HealthCrowd to design and deploy more than 40 customized digital outreach communications programs including preventive, pharmacy, and Covid-19 campaigns, as well as time sensitive blast messages.

In the coming months, AlohaCare and HealthCrowd will launch a series of campaigns to increase well-child visits and engagement in prenatal and postpartum care programs.

777,000 communication events generated



70,000 members engaged digitally



6 languages incorporated: English, Chinese, Vietnamese, Korean, Tagalog, Ilocano

"Multilingual messages boost equitable access to care for all," said SriVani Ganti, Director of Digital Content Strategy and Compliance for HealthCrowd. "We prefer connecting with members in their native language. They are so appreciative, and it increases receptivity to the messages."

The targeted pharmacy programs have achieved phenomenal results with behavior change and cost savings that include double-digit increases in medication adherence.

Prevention tests and screenings impacted behavior change and cost savings resulting in 14% to 47% improvement in patient compliance.

AlohaCare and HealthCrowd continue their commitment to expanding the use of personalized digital communications to improve health outcomes in the communities they serve.

About AlohaCare

AlohaCare is a community-led, non-profit health plan founded in 1994 by Hawai`i's community health centers serving over 76,000 members. We are solely dedicated to serving Hawai`i's QUEST Integration (Medicaid) and dual eligible Medicare program. For more information, please visit https://www.AlohaCare.com

About HealthCrowd

HealthCrowd is the leading consumer engagement company that successfully orchestrates healthcare communications to drive healthy actions and consumer satisfaction while managing compliance. Our technology platform enables organizations across the healthcare spectrum to control, coordinate and analyze all communications to their members and patients. We serve 4 out of 5 of the country's top managed care organizations. We manage lives in 34+ states. By changing consumer perception, we are increasing health insurance and health system literacy, making consumers better partners with the healthcare ecosystem. For more information, visit https://www.healthcrowd.com.

Media inquiries:

Leslie Groves

[email protected]

SOURCE HealthCrowd