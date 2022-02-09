'Alohilani Resort Waikiki Beach Becomes First Hotel in Hawaii to Announce Carbon Neutral Certification Commitment

"Our guests choose Hawaii for its incredible natural beauty, and we must take action to restore and protect our native ecosystem, ensuring our treasured islands will thrive in the future," said Matthew Grauso, General Manager, 'Alohilani Resort Waikiki Beach. "'Alohilani Resort is committed to a more sustainable future, and I believe the hard work, passion and dedication of our team to achieve carbon neutrality will inspire others to take similar action."

The resort's carbon neutral certification will be verified by DEKRA, an international testing, inspection and certification organization, in accordance with PAS 2060, the only recognized international standard for carbon neutrality. For 2022, the resort will be carbon neutral for Scope 1, Scope 2, and a portion of Scope 3 emissions. Per the GHG Protocol, Scope 1 includes all direct carbon emissions from sources such as propane, gasoline, diesel and refrigerants. Scope 2 covers the property's electricity consumption. The resort is working toward having complete data needed to achieve carbon neutrality for all relevant Scope 3 categories, which includes emissions from its supply chain.

'Alohilani Resort is managed by Highgate, a premier hospitality investment and management company known for its innovative leadership efforts. As part of Highgate's latest sustainability initiative, the resort is one of over 200 Highgate properties that are now powered by 100% renewable electricity and that have committed to third-party verification for 2022 through Green-e®, the nation's leading independent certification and verification program for renewable energy.

"Renewable energy utilization is a critical part of Highgate's decarbonization strategy. Procuring renewable electricity was an essential move for 'Alohilani to reduce their carbon emissions, given Hawaii's current heavy reliance on imported oil for electricity production," said Marianne Balfe, Highgate's Vice President of Sustainability. "We look forward to Hawaii's transition to a 100% renewable electric grid by 2045, per the state's declaration."

Guests can engage with the resort's conservation efforts by visiting 'Alohilani's Legacy Forest, where they can learn about the importance of reforestation and plant their own indigenous tree. Through the planting of more than 550,000 native and endemic trees, the Hawaiian Legacy Reforestation Initiative has produced some of the highest-quality carbon offsets in the world. This is the only Gold Standard certified carbon project in the State of Hawaii, with more than 1,200 acres of endemic forest already planted. Each tree in the Hawaiian Legacy Forest is RFID geo-tagged and can be individually tracked throughout its lifetime by the tree sponsor.

"We are proud of 'Alohilani Resort's commitment to carbon neutral certification," said Balfe. "At Highgate, we recognize the importance of Nature-based Solutions for climate stability. Given Hawaii's incredible loss of native forest cover, it is fitting that 'Alohilani began their journey to carbon neutrality with an enduring reforestation partnership with the first U.S.-based carbon removal project to be approved by Gold Standard."

'Alohilani Resort's key pillars are culture, wellness, explore, the arts, food and drink and doing good for the community. As a result of sustainability initiatives and events, 'Alohilani helps guests enjoy a balanced life of fun and fulfillment while caring for each other and giving back. Through Highgate Hawaii's new partnership with Waikiki Beach Candy, credits are now included in the resort amenity fee, and guests can easily redeem Beach Candy credits for a variety of rentals, such as surfboards, umbrellas and snorkels to further enhance their Hawaii experience and reduce waste. For more information on 'Alohilani Resort Waikiki Beach or to book a stay, visit www.alohilaniresort.com.

About ʻAlohilani Resort Waikiki Beach

ʻAlohilani Resort Waikiki Beach sits where the city meets the sand with a sophisticated, awe-inspiring design that pays homage to Hawaii's rich cultural heritage. With airy rooms surrounded by serene blue and green ocean, Diamond Head and Waikiki, ʻAlohilani offers a refreshing balance of energy and relaxation in a lively, urban location. ʻAlohilani Resort is a destination for travelers and locals alike with exclusive amenities including two restaurants by internationally acclaimed Iron Chef Masaharu Morimoto, Swell seascape pool deck and bar, a captivating 280,000-gallon Oceanarium and a rooftop fitness experience including, sunset yoga, tennis lessons, batting cages and more. Room rates start at $289 per night. For more information, visit www.alohilaniresort.com.

About Highgate:

Highgate is a leading real estate investment and hospitality management company widely recognized as an innovator in the industry. Highgate is the dominant player in major U.S. gateway cities including New York, Boston, Miami, San Francisco and Honolulu, with a growing footprint in Europe, the Caribbean and Latin America. The hospitality forward company provides expert guidance through all stages of the property cycle, from planning and development through recapitalization or disposition. Highgate has a proven record of developing its diverse portfolio of bespoke lifestyle hotel brands, legacy brands, and independent hotels and resorts with contemporary programming and digital acumen. The company utilizes industry-leading revenue management tools that efficiently identify and predict evolving market dynamics to drive outperformance and maximize asset value. With an executive team consisting of some of the most experienced hotel management leaders, the company is a trusted partner for top ownership groups and major hotel brands. Highgate maintains corporate offices in New York, Dallas, London, Miami, Seattle and Waikiki. www.highgate.com.

About DEKRA

DEKRA has been active in the field of safety for almost 100 years. Founded in 1925 in Berlin as Deutscher Kraftfahrzeug-Überwachungs-Verein e.V., it is today one of the world's leading expert organizations. DEKRA SE is a subsidiary of DEKRA e.V. and manages the Group's operating business. In 2021, DEKRA generated preliminary sales totaling almost EUR 3.5 billion. The company currently employs around 46,500 people in approximately 60 countries on all continents. With qualified and independent expert services, they work for safety on the road, at work and at home. These services range from vehicle inspection and expert appraisals to claims services, industrial and building inspections, safety consultancy, testing and certification of products and systems, as well as training courses and temporary work. The vision for the company's 100th birthday in 2025 is that DEKRA will be the global partner for a safe, secure, and sustainable world. With a platinum rating from EcoVadis, DEKRA is now in the top one percent of sustainable businesses ranked.

