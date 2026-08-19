ALOM Earns EcoVadis Silver Sustainability Rating for Second Year in a Row

Among top 15% of international companies in sustainability, protecting the reputation of regulated industry supply chains

FREMONT, Calif., Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ALOM, the global supply chain management company founded 29 years ago in Silicon Valley's center of innovation, has earned the EcoVadis Silver sustainability rating for the second year in a row. This accomplishment reflects the quality of the ALOM's sustainability management system and demonstrates its commitment to promoting transparency throughout the value chain.

Kaveh Moraghebi, ALOM’s Senior Director of Quality and Sustainability

"ALOM is enormously proud to have achieved the EcoVadis Silver rating as an increasingly competitive and internationally respected designation. This carries forward our founding vision to do right by our customers, suppliers and communities. We take this responsibility seriously by continuously striving to improve in areas where our operations can benefit people's lives and protect the environment," said Hannah Kain, President and CEO of ALOM.

EcoVadis is a globally recognized provider of business sustainability ratings with a network of more than 150,000+ rated companies. Rating criteria covers sustainable procurement, the environment, labor and human rights, and ethics.

"The scale of our operations provides ALOM with both the opportunity and responsibility to improve our communities and protect our environment through the way we do business. Our approach to this profound goal is simple but disciplined. We measure what matters, improve how we operate, and deliver real, consistent progress over time," said Kaveh Moraghebi, Vice President, Quality, Regulatory, and Sustainability at ALOM.

Areas of demonstrated sustainability advancement by ALOM include sustainable sourcing, eco-friendly materials, supply base ESG compliance and near-sourcing, data-driven process optimization, and smart warehousing. ALOM's goal is to achieve a net zero carbon footprint by 2045. As of 2025, ALOM had achieved a 23% reduction in scope 1-3 GHG (Greenhouse Gas) emissions, compared with its 2021 baseline.

To advance this level of significant progress, ALOM works with customers to design and operate supply chains that reduce environmental impact while improving efficiency and performance. By integrating ESG into supply chain design, it helps customers achieve both operational and sustainability goals.

Operational efficiency and sustainability are shared values of ALOM and Face Reality, a Bay Area-based professional skincare brand. ALOM manages Face Reality's extensive product inventory and fulfills personalized orders to a growing network of more than 10,000 skincare professionals.

Because the unit count for each order can vary between just one bottle up to multiple cases, selecting the right size box and use of effective packing material is critical to protect Face Reality's shipment while in transit and reduce environmental impact. ALOM introduced an automated dimensional packaging system to calculate the combined product volume of each order and assign the optimum box size.This data-informed process enhances business results such as corrugate reduction, lower shipping costs due to reduced weight and volume, and combined with fully recyclable Geami wrap to protect glass bottles, has significantly reduced transit damage.

Beyond these benefits, this system helps create a more consistent and repeatable ordering experience for Face Reality's growing network of skincare professionals and their clients.

"At Face Reality, we're always looking for ways to improve the experience for our skincare professionals and their clients while continuing to scale responsibly. Operational efficiency and sustainability don't need to be competing priorities. ALOM's focus on reducing unnecessary packaging, improving fulfillment consistency, and supporting a repeatable customer experience has helped us deliver on both," said Kate Kollerer, Chief Operations and Technology Officer at Face Reality.

Kain concludes, "Our commitment remains clear: to operate with integrity, to deliver with precision, and to contribute to supply chains that are not only efficient but responsible."

For more information on ALOM's sustainability strategy, please see

https://alom.com/esg-centric-values/

About ALOM: ALOM is a global leader in supply chain management, delivering customized, high-compliance solutions for industries that demand precision, flexibility, and innovation. Headquartered in Silicon Valley and operating from 20 locations worldwide, ALOM supports Fortune 500 clients in technology, healthcare, energy, and regulated industries.

Our comprehensive services—including supply chain execution, light contract manufacturing, and our advanced 3PL+ solution—provide end-to-end product lifecycle management, real-time visibility, and seamless data integration to simplify complexity and enhance customer satisfaction. Founded in 1997 on the principles of innovation, environmental stewardship, and quality excellence, ALOM empowers businesses to scale sustainably and thrive while ensuring flawless execution that protects their brand reputation at every step. www.alom.com.

About Face Reality: Face Reality is an award-winning, professional acne brand trusted by thousands of providers. Its clinically tested products, customizable protocols, and provider product training deliver life-changing results across all skin types—empowering professionals to confidently clear even the most stubborn acne. www.facerealityskincare.com.

Media contact: Lynthia Romney [email protected] 914-589-2140

SOURCE ALOM