ALOM Named AMBayArea Manufacturing Member of the Year

Silicon Valley roots shape ALOM's role in helping innovative companies scale complex products reliably

FREMONT, Calif., April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ALOM, the global supply chain management company headquartered in Silicon Valley, has been named the 2026 Member of the Year by The Association of Manufacturers Bay Area (AMBayArea). In Silicon Valley, innovation doesn't end with an idea; it must be followed by operational innovation to build, deliver and scale it reliably. As a trusted partner to many of the world's best-known brands, ALOM provides the operational infrastructure that enables its technology, healthcare and other regulated industry customers, including F100s in the Bay Area, to compete and thrive in a dynamic, fast-changing business landscape.

Hannah Kain, ALOM President & CEO

Since its founding in Silicon Valley in 1997, ALOM established itself as an e-commerce pioneer developing one of the first B2B fulfillment order portals. Today, the company operates from 20 global locations, delivering end-to-end product lifecycle management services including supply chain execution, light contract manufacturing, and advanced 3PL+ solutions. Together, these capabilities help customers move from early production to full-blown global scale in a controlled manner.

"I founded ALOM in Silicon Valley very intentionally," said Hannah Kain, CEO of ALOM. "This is where expectations are highest, where innovation moves fastest, and where the best ideas are constantly challenged to become better. If we could meet that standard, we knew we could deliver growth and success to all customers, anywhere in the U.S. and the world."

Silicon Valley's culture of rapid iteration and engineering-driven problem solving continues to shape ALOM's approach to implement tailored solutions to meet each customer's exacting operational and regulatory requirements. By attracting top developer talent in the region, ALOM brings competitive advantage to its customer base by engineering, deploying, and scaling data-driven supply chain solutions that raise service-level benchmarks for customers worldwide.

ALOM is being recognized for its record of responsible industry leadership and positive impact on Bay Area economic growth. "ALOM sets a standard of excellence and leadership that makes it deserving of the title of AMBayArea Member of the Year and a model for fellow members," said Krishna Rajagopal, Board Chair for AMBayArea.

"ALOM is extremely proud of the close collaboration we share with our AMBayArea community of corporate members, customers, and business partners," said Fiona Lowbridge, ALOM's Chief Commercial Officer. "Being part of this extraordinary center of innovation accelerates the technology and operational excellence we bring to our customers. It also has formed the foundation of our company culture driven by continuous improvement."

The award was presented at the AMBayArea Summit 2026 on April 21 at Chabot Space & Science Center in Oakland, CA.

"ALOM's Silicon Valley roots continue to influence how we attract, develop, and empower top talent. Our customers operate in environments where performance, compliance, and reliability are non-negotiable, and where speed of execution matters equally as much. We've built a team culture designed to meet those expectations every day," stated Paul Vagadori, ALOM's Head of People.

In keeping with this, the AMBayArea Award also recognized ALOM for supporting the employees and community that foster their success. "We honor ALOM as a workplace that prioritizes retention and growth and a long-term commitment to investing in and strengthening the Bay Area," Rajagopal added. "As a highly engaged and long-standing AMBayArea member, ALOM exceeds expectations through their active participation and meaningful contributions to AMBayArea events and initiatives."

Looking ahead, ALOM continues to invest in data-driven supply chain systems and enhanced visibility to help customers navigate increasing complexity and scale with confidence.

About AMBayArea: The Association of Manufacturers Bay Area (AMBayArea) supports regional manufacturers by providing local connections, valuable insights, industry resources, and opportunities for collaboration. Through events, thought leadership, and strategic partnerships—guided by a diverse board of industry leaders—AMBayArea is committed to strengthening the Bay Area's position as a hub for manufacturing excellence.

About ALOM: ALOM is a global leader in supply chain management, delivering customized, high-compliance solutions for industries that demand precision, flexibility, and innovation. Headquartered in Silicon Valley and operating from 20 locations worldwide, ALOM supports Fortune 500 clients in technology, healthcare, energy, and regulated industries.

Our comprehensive services—including supply chain execution, light contract manufacturing, and our advanced 3PL+ solution—provide end-to-end product lifecycle management, real-time visibility, and seamless data integration to simplify complexity and enhance customer satisfaction. Founded in 1997 on the principles of innovation, environmental stewardship and quality excellence, ALOM empowers businesses to scale sustainably and thrive in a dynamic global marketplace while ensuring flawless execution that protects their brand reputation at every step. www.alom.com

Media Contact: Lynthia Romney, RomneyCom L.L.C. [email protected] 914-589-2140

SOURCE ALOM