Alomra Group and ARES Security Corporation Are Joining Forces To Pioneer Innovative Security Solutions In Morocco And Across Africa

CASABLANCA, Morocco, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alomra Group, a leading provider of integrated Homeland Security solutions, and ARES Security Corporation, a cutting-edge technology firm specializing in artificial intelligence and robotics for security and operations, are thrilled to announce a strategic partnership aimed at revolutionizing security practices in Morocco and throughout Africa.

This collaboration marks a significant milestone in advancing security technologies on the continent, leveraging the combined expertise and resources of two industry powerhouses. Alomra Group and ARES Security will work together to expand their operations in Morocco and across Africa, ensuring the delivery of state-of-the-art security solutions to meet the evolving needs of the region.

The partnership will prioritize the development of innovative security modeling solutions, leveraging advanced technologies, through the ARES Enterprise Security Platform, to anticipate and mitigate emerging threats effectively.

By harnessing the power of AI, ARES and Alomra Group will develop cutting-edge solutions for security risk assessment, and command and control enabling organizations to enhance their preparedness and response capabilities.

The partnership will establish a dedicated research center focused on advancing robotics technologies for various security applications.

Commenting on the partnership, Driss Benomar the founder and CEO of Alomra Group, stated: "We are excited to join forces with ARES Security Corporation to drive innovation and excellence in security solutions across Morocco and Africa. By combining our expertise in security with ARES Security Corporation's cutting-edge technologies, we are poised to set new standards for security practices on the continent."

Echoing this sentiment, M. Benedict Eazzetta, the Founder and CEO of ARES Security Corporation, added: "Our partnership with Alomra Group International represents a significant opportunity to leverage our advanced technologies and capabilities to address the complex security challenges facing the region. Together, we are committed to delivering impactful solutions that enhance safety and security for communities and organizations throughout Morocco and Africa."

As part of the partnership, both companies will collaborate closely with local stakeholders, government agencies, and communities to ensure the solutions developed are tailored to the specific needs and contexts of the region.

About Alomra Group: Alomra Group is a leading provider of integrated defense and security solutions, offering a comprehensive range of services to clients across various industries. Alomra Group is committed to delivering cutting-edge solutions that ensure the safety and security of individuals, assets, and communities. Alomra Group is widely operating in Africa as well as in the Middle East.

About ARES Security Corporation: ARES is a leading enterprise security as a software company. Established as a standalone company in 2012, ARES began to develop the AVERT risk assessment solution with support from the U.S. Department of Defense in 1999. The AVERT suite of solutions, or Enterprise Security Platform, has evolved to cover the entire physical security lifecycle to protect the world's most critical assets. ARES has been accredited by the DoD and DoE and received DHS SAFETY Act designations.

