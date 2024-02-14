#AloneNotLonely: How Technology Is Positively Transforming Valentine's Day & Mental Health for Singles

News provided by

LiveJasmin

14 Feb, 2024, 05:42 ET

Premium adult streaming platform LiveJasmin pledges to combat loneliness and celebrate singles' well-being, with technology marking a new frontier of sexual and emotional fulfilment.

LUXEMBOURG and LONDON, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For too long being single on Valentine's Day has borne the pressure of a social stigma. However, millions of people choose to be alone, finding empowerment in their independence. Moreover, the number of singles is quickly rising; almost half of young adults are single and an estimated 2.1 billion individuals worldwide are uncommitted.

Continue Reading
Romantic Relationships and Mental Well-being in Adult Cam Steaming
Romantic Relationships and Mental Well-being in Adult Cam Steaming

In 2024, our needs and desires are different: 72% of millennials choose to be single. In an age of technology, being alone needn't mean you're lonely, even on Valentine's Day. Online streaming platforms become a trusted partner for many, for various reasons.

Recent research conducted by the Kinsey Institute and LiveJasmin has found that:

85% of users feel cam models help to fulfil their emotional needs and 
88% come to the platform for much more than sexual fulfilment

Many turn to online streaming platforms to relieve anxiety, stress, build connections and improve their mental health. 1 in 4 report getting similar benefits from the site as going to therapy. 

87% of singles want freedom to do whatever they want
89% of singles choose not to date because they believe they aren't good at flirting
75% of singles say they are too picky

Modern emotions mean modern connections and singles are finding that technology offers them a convenient, and often more satisfying, alternative both on and following Valentine's Day.

It's not only about safe, convenient Valentine's Day sex. Although, as health-conscious Gen Zs are having less casual sex than previous generations, this is a big motivation. Through LiveJasmin, singles can discover a pathway to connection, fun, self-confidence, friendship, and more.

Cam model Caroline says:

'Valentine's Day is always busy. I wear red and celebrate with my users. I make everyone feel special, loved, and appreciated, enjoying wonderful, intimate moments with lots of singles – and even couples who are looking to spice up their celebrations. I'm here to make sure no one feels alone or dissatisfied.'

Although a premium service, in their commitment to fight loneliness, remove the social stigma from singles on Valentine's Day, and support their flexible choices, LiveJasmin is also offering a 90% discount.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2340251/LiveJasmin.jpg

SOURCE LiveJasmin

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.