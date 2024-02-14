AloneNotLonely: How Technology Is Positively Transforming Valentine's Day & Mental Health for Singles

Premium adult streaming platform LiveJasmin pledges to combat loneliness and celebrate singles' well-being, with technology marking a new frontier of sexual and emotional fulfilment.

LUXEMBOURG and LONDON, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For too long being single on Valentine's Day has borne the pressure of a social stigma. However, millions of people choose to be alone, finding empowerment in their independence. Moreover, the number of singles is quickly rising; almost half of young adults are single and an estimated 2.1 billion individuals worldwide are uncommitted.

Romantic Relationships and Mental Well-being in Adult Cam Steaming

In 2024, our needs and desires are different: 72% of millennials choose to be single. In an age of technology, being alone needn't mean you're lonely, even on Valentine's Day. Online streaming platforms become a trusted partner for many, for various reasons.

Recent research conducted by the Kinsey Institute and LiveJasmin has found that:

85% of users feel cam models help to fulfil their emotional needs and

88% come to the platform for much more than sexual fulfilment

Many turn to online streaming platforms to relieve anxiety, stress, build connections and improve their mental health. 1 in 4 report getting similar benefits from the site as going to therapy.

87% of singles want freedom to do whatever they want

89% of singles choose not to date because they believe they aren't good at flirting

75% of singles say they are too picky

Modern emotions mean modern connections and singles are finding that technology offers them a convenient, and often more satisfying, alternative both on and following Valentine's Day.

It's not only about safe, convenient Valentine's Day sex. Although, as health-conscious Gen Zs are having less casual sex than previous generations, this is a big motivation. Through LiveJasmin, singles can discover a pathway to connection, fun, self-confidence, friendship, and more.

Cam model Caroline says:

'Valentine's Day is always busy. I wear red and celebrate with my users. I make everyone feel special, loved, and appreciated, enjoying wonderful, intimate moments with lots of singles – and even couples who are looking to spice up their celebrations. I'm here to make sure no one feels alone or dissatisfied.'

Although a premium service, in their commitment to fight loneliness, remove the social stigma from singles on Valentine's Day, and support their flexible choices, LiveJasmin is also offering a 90% discount.

