Along Named a 2024 Top Ed Tech Products Award Finalist by District Administration

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Along—the teacher-student connection builder created by Gradient Learning and the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative—has been named a Finalist for District Administration's Top Ed Tech Products Awards. These Awards spotlight the most innovative new solutions that are helping school leaders meet the evolving education technology needs of their districts and schools. Finalists are judged and chosen based on their innovation in the education technology space and overall effectiveness and impact.

The Top Ed Tech Products are recognized as part of the annual Future of Education Technology Conference (FETC), taking place Jan. 23 - 26, 2024 in Orlando.

This accolade from District Administration adds to Along's ongoing recognition across the technology and education industries, including a Special Mention on TIME Best Inventions 2022, a Fast Company 'World Changing Idea' finalist, a top tool for 2023-2024 by Common Sense Education, and one of "6 Ed Tech Tools to Try in 2023" by Cult of Pedagogy.

"We created Along to provide authentic connection opportunities between students and teachers so students know their voice really matters," said Samia Zaidi, Managing Director of Program for Along. "Being recognized as a 2024 Top Ed Tech Products finalist signifies that education leaders agree that Along is a game changer for teachers and students. We are thrilled to receive this accolade and will continue to build alongside the education community to ensure the tool is providing the right support, features, and content to educators to help drive engagement in the classroom and strengthen student outcomes."

Along helps educators quickly build the strong ties needed to create and maintain trust year-round with their students. Through Along, teachers get to know their students as individuals and as learners so they can cultivate inclusive, engaging classrooms. Educators select a question from Along's research-informed library, or create one of their own, and invite students to respond. They then review responses and use them to inform how to best support students in their classrooms.

About Along

Along is a teacher-student connection builder provided to educators and schools at no cost by the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, with academic support and resources from Gradient Learning, a nonprofit organization founded and led by educators who are driven to bring communities, schools, and families together in pursuit of meeting the needs of every student. Using simple, yet powerful, reflection questions, Along helps to solve the connection gap between teachers and their students by fostering authentic conversations. It has earned the iKeepSafe FERPA and COPPA privacy badges in recognition of its alignment with privacy, safety, and security best practice guidelines. Gradient Learning partners with communities, schools, and educators to create solutions—such as the Summit Learning program and Along—to meet the holistic needs of every student while fostering success for all.

