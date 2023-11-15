Along Named a 2024 Top Ed Tech Products Award Finalist by District Administration

News provided by

Along

15 Nov, 2023, 11:45 ET

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Along—the teacher-student connection builder created by Gradient Learning and the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative—has been named a Finalist for District Administration's Top Ed Tech Products Awards. These Awards spotlight the most innovative new solutions that are helping school leaders meet the evolving education technology needs of their districts and schools. Finalists are judged and chosen based on their innovation in the education technology space and overall effectiveness and impact. 

The Top Ed Tech Products are recognized as part of the annual Future of Education Technology Conference (FETC), taking place Jan. 23 - 26, 2024 in Orlando.

This accolade from District Administration adds to Along's ongoing recognition across the technology and education industries, including a Special Mention on TIME Best Inventions 2022, a Fast Company 'World Changing Idea' finalist, a top tool for 2023-2024 by Common Sense Education, and one of "6 Ed Tech Tools to Try in 2023" by Cult of Pedagogy.

"We created Along to provide authentic connection opportunities between students and teachers so students know their voice really matters," said Samia Zaidi, Managing Director of Program for Along. "Being recognized as a 2024 Top Ed Tech Products finalist signifies that education leaders agree that Along is a game changer for teachers and students. We are thrilled to receive this accolade and will continue to build alongside the education community to ensure the tool is providing the right support, features, and content to educators to help drive engagement in the classroom and strengthen student outcomes."

Along helps educators quickly build the strong ties needed to create and maintain trust year-round with their students. Through Along, teachers get to know their students as individuals and as learners so they can cultivate inclusive, engaging classrooms. Educators select a question from Along's research-informed library, or create one of their own, and invite students to respond. They then review responses and use them to inform how to best support students in their classrooms.

To learn more about Along or to schedule a demo of the product, please contact Jill Kipnis at [email protected].

About Along

Along is a teacher-student connection builder provided to educators and schools at no cost by the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, with academic support and resources from Gradient Learning, a nonprofit organization founded and led by educators who are driven to bring communities, schools, and families together in pursuit of meeting the needs of every student. Using simple, yet powerful, reflection questions, Along helps to solve the connection gap between teachers and their students by fostering authentic conversations. It has earned the iKeepSafe FERPA and COPPA privacy badges in recognition of its alignment with privacy, safety, and security best practice guidelines. Gradient Learning partners with communities, schools, and educators to create solutions—such as the Summit Learning program and Along—to meet the holistic needs of every student while fostering success for all.

SOURCE Along

Also from this source

Educators Turn Student Insights Into Action Using the Expanded Along Teacher-Student Connection Builder

Educators Turn Student Insights Into Action Using the Expanded Along Teacher-Student Connection Builder

Along—a free teacher-student connection builder created by Gradient Learning and the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative—has introduced expanded features for...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Education

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Awards

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.