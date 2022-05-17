Along With President Joe Biden's Recognition Letter More Than 21 US Congressmen/Senators Joined to Celebrate Asian American Pacific Islander Month and India's 75th Year Independence Celebration at Capitol Hill in Washington DC

A Success Story in Washington Capitol

WASHINGTON, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Federation of Indian Associations NY-NJ and New England ("FIA") organized "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav" event to celebrate 75th year of India's independence along with Asian American Pacific Islander Month celebration at the US Capitol Hill Washington, DC on May 12, 2022.

This historic event was blessed by President Joe Biden's message has attended by hundreds of Indian Americans as well as more than 21 US lawmakers from various states. Prominent US Senator Cory Booker, Representatives who joined this celebration in person included: Raja Krishnamoorthi, Frank Pallone, David Cicilline, Sheila Jackson Lee, Mijie Sherrill, Tom Malinowski, Abigail Spanberger, Vincente Gonzalez, Susie Lee, Hakeem Sekou Jeffries, Grace Meng, Debrah Ross, Adriano Espaill, Jim McGovern, Matt Cartwright, and Jim Langevin. Many congressmen have issued a Citation congratulating FIA. Also, Senator Jack Reed and Senator Jeanne Shaheen sent special messages felicitating India and praising contributions made by the Indian American community to the United States.

President Biden praises the effort of such celebrations. "Indian-Americans have tirelessly served our community for years, and I know that you and your history will inspire future generations to follow the same path with pride," Senator Shaheen wrote in her letter. Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi called on the community leaders to help elect other Indian Americans to the US Congress and other elected bodies.

FIA's Chairman, Ankur Vaidya said "FIA is planning a grand finale of "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav" around India's Independence Day this year with flag hoisting at the Times Square in New York City".

President of FIA New England Abhishek Singh said such historic celebration will take the journey forward for improving Indo Us relationship and it will be new beginning of pride and respect for all, He said Indian community is standing with Ukrainian and urge to deplore such human suffering immediately.

FIA NY-NJ President Kenny Desai, Srujal Parikh, Praveen Bansal, Sanjay Gokhale, and Anand Sharma said jointly Month of May being Asian American heritage month. This celebration gave another boost to have many Asian Americans take pride and express in the heart and soul of Capitol. Event Chair Himanshu Bhatia expressed his gratitude to the dignitaries and all the partners who have blessed the celebration with their presence and support.

