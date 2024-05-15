Alonzo Weems to Retire as Executive Vice President of Enterprise Risk Management and Chief Ethics and Compliance Officer

INDIANAPOLIS, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) today announced that Alonzo Weems, executive vice president of enterprise risk management and chief ethics and compliance officer, and a member of Lilly's Executive Committee, will retire after 27 years of service with the company, effective Dec. 31, 2024. Weems will continue to serve in his role while the company conducts an internal and external search for a chief ethics and compliance officer.

"Throughout his distinguished career, Alonzo has been a steadfast advocate for our company, providing strategic guidance to our global product development teams and major geographies worldwide," said David A. Ricks, Lilly's chair and CEO. "His collaborative approach with leaders has helped us achieve strong business performance while ensuring we uphold our values. As our chief ethics and compliance officer, Alonzo has championed the enhancement of our digital and data analytics capabilities and fortified our ethics program. His commitment to winning with integrity will leave a lasting legacy, and we thank him for his many years of service."

Weems began his Lilly career in 1997 as an attorney in the global medical and regulatory affairs legal group. Throughout his career, he has held important leadership roles, including general counsel for Lilly Canada, general counsel for Lilly USA and the Biomedicines and Diabetes business units, and vice president and deputy general counsel for the corporate legal functions prior to assuming his current role. Ethisphere recognized Lilly as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies for the eighth year in a row in 2024, underscoring Weems' pivotal role in championing sustained excellence in ethical practices across the organization.

About Lilly

Lilly is a medicine company turning science into healing to make life better for people around the world. We've been pioneering life-changing discoveries for nearly 150 years, and today our medicines help more than 51 million people across the globe. Harnessing the power of biotechnology, chemistry and genetic medicine, our scientists are urgently advancing new discoveries to solve some of the world's most significant health challenges: redefining diabetes care; treating obesity and curtailing its most devastating long-term effects; advancing the fight against Alzheimer's disease; providing solutions to some of the most debilitating immune system disorders; and transforming the most difficult-to-treat cancers into manageable diseases. With each step toward a healthier world, we're motivated by one thing: making life better for millions more people. That includes delivering innovative clinical trials that reflect the diversity of our world and working to ensure our medicines are accessible and affordable. To learn more, visit Lilly.com and Lilly.com/news, or follow us on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn. C-LLY

Lilly Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements (as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995), including those related to leadership changes and Lilly's strategy, and reflects Lilly's current beliefs and expectations. There can be no assurance that the leadership changes will achieve Lilly's objectives or that Lilly will execute its strategy as planned. For further discussion of risks and uncertainties relevant to Lilly's business, please see Lilly's most recent Forms 10-K and 10-Q filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Lilly undertakes no duty to update forward-looking statements.

SOURCE Eli Lilly and Company