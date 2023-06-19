Alopecia Areata Market to Show Positive Growth at a CAGR of 26.3% During the Study Period (2019-2032), Estimates DelveInsight

The alopecia areata market size shall grow during the forecast period owing to the already launched therapies. Moreover, the extensive R&D activities by academics and companies such asConcert Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Sanofi, and others shall fuel the growth of the alopecia areata market during the forecast period (2023–2032).

LAS VEGAS, June 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Alopecia Areata Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, alopecia areata emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU-4 (Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the Alopecia Areata Market Report

As per DelveInsight analysis, the alopecia areata market size in the 7MM was approximately USD 170 million in 2022.

in 2022. According to the assessment done by DelveInsight, the estimated total prevalent alopecia areata cases in the US were approximately 704K in 2022.

in 2022. Leading alopecia areata companies such as Concert Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer, Legacy Healthcare, Horizon Therapeutics, Reistone Biopharma, and others are developing novel alopecia areata drugs that can be available in the alopecia areata market in the coming years.

and others are developing novel alopecia areata drugs that can be available in the alopecia areata market in the coming years. Some key therapies for alopecia areata treatment include CTP-543 (deuruxolitinib), PF-06651600 (ritlecitinib), Coacillium (LH-8), Etrasimod, HZN-7734 (daxdilimab), SHR0302 (ivarmacitinib), and others.

Discover which therapies are expected to grab the major alopecia areata market share @ Alopecia Areata Market Report

Alopecia Areata Overview

Alopecia areata is a common autoimmune skin disease that causes hair loss on the scalp, face, and, in rare cases, other parts of the body. The afflicted hair follicles are targeted by a person's immune system, resulting in the hair growth stage being frozen. Hair follicles remain alive in alopecia areata, and hair can regenerate at any time. Alopecia areata affects all ethnic groups and affects people of all ages. It frequently emerges during childhood and can be distinct for each person who develops it. This autoimmune condition is relatively common, yet it is a difficult and unpredictable disease. Alopecia can be classified into several types: Alopecia areata, Alopecia totalis, Alopecia universalis. Alopecia areata is diagnosed based on a complete patient medical history and clinical evaluation.

Alopecia Areata Epidemiology Segmentation

DelveInsight estimates that there were approximately 704K prevalent cases of alopecia areata in the US in 2022.

Alopecia areata predominantly affects people before the age of 40 across many countries. Asper DelveInsight's analysis, in the US in 2022, there were ~591K cases before 40 and ~113K cases of alopecia areata after 40.

The alopecia areata market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Alopecia Areata Prevalent Cases

Total Alopecia Areata Diagnosed Cases

Alopecia Areata Type-specific Cases

Cases of Alopecia Areata Based on Age of Onset

Alopecia Areata Severity-specific Cases

Comorbidities Associated with Alopecia Areata

Alopecia Areata Treatment Market

Current therapy for alopecia areata tries to inhibit or control disease activity, with generally unsatisfactory results and significant relapse rates, particularly in more severe cases. Therapy efficacy is difficult to quantify due to the unpredictable course of the disease and the frequent spontaneous remissions documented within the first year. Topical corticosteroids are commonly utilized in the treatment of restricted patchy alopecia areata and as first-line therapy for children because of their modest side-effect profile when used carefully. In more severe cases, they are also indicated as an additional therapy. Nowadays, a wide range of corticosteroid topical galenic formulations, such as solutions, shampoos, and foam preparations, are accessible. Clobetasol propionate foam was a safe and well-tolerated treatment for alopecia areata, with acceptable cosmetic acceptance and compliance and optimized benefits when used in conjunction with occlusion.

Intralesional corticosteroid injection, alone or in combination with topical corticosteroids, is a first-line suggestion for the treatment of limited patchy alopecia areata. Triamcinoloneacetonide is the preferred corticosteroid. Off-label usage of DPCP sensitization is advised for long-term (>2 years) severe alopeciaareata, alopecia totalis, and universalis. The sensitizer DPCP is used in this modality to create allergic contact dermatitis, which allows hair regrowth through an unclear mechanism of action; this may occur due to antigenic competition, which leads to topical immunomodulation.

Minoxidil is often used in clinical practice to treat patchy alopecia areata. It should be noted, however, that topical minoxidil has no anti-inflammatory effect. It is mostly used to promote hair growth in conjunction with other treatments that can reduce or eliminate inflammatory infiltration. OLUMIANT (baricitinib), a once-daily pill, was approved by the US FDA in June 2022 as the first-in-disease systemic treatment for individuals with severe alopecia areata. There is currently no medicine capable of inducing or licensed for treating this condition. As a result, Olumiant (the first licensed medicine for the treatment of alopecia areata) and off-label pharmacological therapies entirely dominate the alopecia areata market.

To know more about alopecia areata treatment, visit @ Alopecia Areata Treatment Drugs

Key Alopecia Areata Therapies and Companies

CTP-543 (deuruxolitinib): Concert Pharmaceuticals

PF-06651600 (ritlecitinib): Pfizer

Coacillium (LH-8): Legacy Healthcare

Etrasimod: Pfizer

HZN-7734 (daxdilimab): Horizon Therapeutics

SHR0302 (ivarmacitinib): Reistone Biopharma

Learn more about the FDA-approved drugs for alopecia areata @ Drugs for Alopecia Areata Treatment

Alopecia Areata Market Dynamics

The dynamics of the alopecia areata market are expected to change in the coming years. Increasing strategic partnerships with various public and commercial organizations with the goal of developing alopecia treatment solutions will drive the hair fall treatment industry forward. For example, in 2015, NAAF took part in the first focus group with six pharmaceutical companies to create alopecia areata treatment programs. As a result, such measures will have a big impact on the alopecia areata market.

Moreover, drug delivery system innovations and tailored techniques contribute to the discovery of innovative therapies that promise improved medicine for alopecia areata in the future. In addition, the broad pipeline aimed at patient-centered outcomes benefits millions of people suffering from alopecia areata. Furthermore, active hypertrichotic phytochemicals, blended medications, dermal penetration enhancers, gene therapy, and stem cell therapy are promising therapeutic approaches for alopecia areata care. The availability of cutting-edge investigation technologies, an existing knowledge base, and increased alopecia areata-related awareness among patients and carers are likely to provide a solid foundation for anti-alopecia areata prescriptions.

However, several factors are impeding the growth of the alopecia areata market. There is a lack of consensus-driven, evidence-based treatment guidelines, including declarations on disease description, severity subsets, diagnostic criteria, natural history, and options for short-and/or long-term care. Moreover, there is an urgent need for research that demonstrates the differences in hair follicle biology and treatment effects across hair-bearing locations, such as brows and eyelashes.

Furthermore, JAK inhibitors, which are promising therapy alternatives for alopecia areata, include a 'black box warning' from the US Food and Drug Administration for a higher risk of serious infection, mortality, malignancy, and significant CVS events when taken in gastroenterology, rheumatology, or dermatology. All current and conventional therapy for alopecia areata has an overall incidence rate of 85%, even after treatment completion, which has remained a continuous worry, particularly in severe alopecia areata.

Report Metrics Details Study Period 2019–2032 Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU-4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan] Alopecia Areata Market CAGR 26.3 % Alopecia Areata Market Size in 2022 USD 170 Million Key Alopecia Areata Companies Concert Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer, Legacy Healthcare, Horizon Therapeutics, Reistone Biopharma, and others Key Alopecia Areata Therapies CTP-543 (deuruxolitinib), PF-06651600 (ritlecitinib), Coacillium (LH-8), Etrasimod, HZN-7734 (daxdilimab), SHR0302 (ivarmacitinib), and others

Scope of the Alopecia Areata Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Alopecia Areata current marketed and emerging therapies

Alopecia Areata current marketed and emerging therapies Alopecia Areata Market Dynamics: Attribute Analysis of Emerging Alopecia Areata Drugs

Attribute Analysis of Emerging Alopecia Areata Drugs Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's Views, Analyst's Views, Alopecia Areata Market Access and Reimbursement

Discover more about alopecia areata drugs in development @ Alopecia Areata Clinical Trials

Table of Contents

1. Alopecia Areata Market Key Insights 2. Alopecia Areata Market Report Introduction 3. Alopecia Areata Market Overview at a Glance 4. Alopecia Areata Market Executive Summary 5. Disease Background and Overview 6. Alopecia Areata Treatment and Management 7. Alopecia Areata Epidemiology and Patient Population 8. Patient Journey 9. Alopecia Areata Marketed Drugs 10. Alopecia Areata Emerging Drugs 11. Seven Major Alopecia Areata Market Analysis 12. Alopecia Areata Market Outlook 13. Potential of Current and Emerging Therapies 14. KOL Views 15. Unmet Needs 16. SWOT Analysis 17. Appendix 18. DelveInsight Capabilities 19. Disclaimer 20. About DelveInsight

Related Reports

Alopecia Areata Pipeline

Alopecia Areata Pipeline Insight – 2023 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key alopecia areata companies, including Concert Pharmaceuticals, Equillium, Maxinovel Pharmaceuticals, TechnoDerma Medicines, Sichuan Kelun-Biotech Biopharmaceutical, Pfizer, Reistone Biopharma Company Limited, among others.

Androgenetic Alopecia Market

Androgenetic Alopecia Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2032 report deliver an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key androgenetic alopecia companies, including Kintor Pharmaceutical, Cosmo Pharmaceuticals, Merz Aesthetics, among others.

Alopecia Market

Alopecia Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2032 report deliver an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key alopecia companies including Stiefel, GlaxoSmithKline, Eli Lilly and Company, Incyte Corporation, Energenesis Biomedical Co., Ltd., among others.

Androgenetic Alopecia Pipeline

Androgenetic Alopecia Pipeline Insights – 2023 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key androgenetic alopecia companies, including Kerastem, Addpharma, Cutia Therapeutics, Biosplice Therapeutics, Aclaris Therapeutics, Kintor Pharmaceutical, Dong-A ST Co., Ltd., Cassiopea, Follica, Applied Biology, Inc., AndroScience Corporation, AnnJi Pharmaceutical, Carmell Therapeutics, among others.

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. Get hassle-free access to all the healthcare and pharma market research reports through our subscription-based platform PharmDelve.

Contact Us

Shruti Thakur

[email protected]

+1(919)321-6187

www.delveinsight.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082265/DelveInsight_Logo.jpg

SOURCE DelveInsight Business Research, LLP