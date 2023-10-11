Alopexx Announces Presentation at IDWeek 2023

News provided by

Alopexx Inc.

11 Oct, 2023, 08:30 ET

Presentation to include pre-clinical data on the molecular mechanisms of microbiota-driven neuroinflammation and the therapeutic potential of targeting PNAG in the treatment and prevention of Alzheimer's Disease

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alopexx, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel, broad-spectrum immune-mediated therapeutics for the prevention and treatment of bacterial, fungal and parasitic infections, today announced that Colette Cywes-Bentley, Ph.D., Assistant Professor of Medicine at Brigham and Women's Hospital, is scheduled to present pre-clinical data at IDWeek 2023's Microbial Pathogenesis of Alzheimer's Disease symposium being held October 11-15, 2023 in Boston, MA.

Dr. Colette Cywes-Bentley will present pre-clinical data on the molecular mechanisms of microbiota-driven neuroinflammation and the therapeutic potential of targeting PNAG in the treatment and prevention of Alzheimer's Disease. The presentation will discuss the results evaluating the role of targeting PNAG utilizing Alopexx's vaccine, AV0328 and monoclonal antibody F598.

Dr. Cywes-Bentley is an assistant professor of medicine at Brigham and Women's Hospital. Her research has shown that microbial fragments containing PNAG are present in the brains of mice and humans with Alzheimer's disease. In murine models of Alzheimer's Disease, vaccination with Alopexx's AV0328 vaccine is able to prevent cognitive decline. AV0328 vaccination at 5 weeks or 5 months of age in APP-PS1 AD mice showed substantial protection against cognitive deficits and accumulation of beta-amyloid plaques at 12 and 15 months respectively.

"These pre-clinical results have exceeded our expectations," said Daniel Vlock, MD, CEO of Alopexx, Inc. "It suggests that bacterial fragments may be responsible for the destructive inflammatory response that is associated with Alzheimer's Disease and that targeting PNAG may be a novel approach to treating and preventing cognitive decline. We are excited to present the data at this event."

IDWeek 2023
IDWeek is the joint annual meeting of the Infectious Diseases Society of America (IDSA), Society for Healthcare Epidemiology of America (SHEA), the HIV Medicine Association (HIVMA), the Pediatric Infectious Diseases Society (PIDS), and the Society of Infectious Diseases Pharmacists (SIDP).

About Alopexx, Inc.
Alopexx is a clinical stage biotechnology company targeting novel immune therapeutics for the prevention and treatment of bacterial, fungal and parasitic microbial infections. The target of our therapeutics, poly N-acetyl glucosamine (PNAG), has been found in a wide range of pathogens. Our vaccine candidate, AV0328, has been shown to induce protective antibodies against a wide range of PNAG-expressing pathogens in a Phase 1 trial. F598, our fully human monoclonal antibody, has been shown to be safe and well tolerated in phase 1 and pilot trials. Following a single infusion, it can provide protection for 2-3 months. 

Our goal is to develop a broad-spectrum, non-antibiotic therapeutic platform for the treatment and prevention of microbial infections. These immune therapeutics will reduce reliance on antibiotics and the development of antimicrobial resistance.

Beyond microbial infection Alopexx's vaccine may be capable of inducing antibodies that recognize PNAG-containing microbial cells and fragments and, by binding to them, engage the host's immune system to effectively clear PNAG-containing microbial fragments. Under these conditions, progression of symptoms associated with tissue destruction in diseases like Alzheimer's Disease can be prevented. While this is not the initial focus of the company, it points to the broad promise these therapeutics offer.

For more information please visit www.Alopexx.com.

SOURCE Alopexx Inc.

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.