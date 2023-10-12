Alopexx to Present Data on F598, a Novel, Broad-Spectrum Immunotherapeutic at IDWeek 2023

Presentation to include preclinical and clinical data on a fully human IgG monoclonal antibody (mAb) to the microbial surface polysaccharide PNAG (poly N-acetyl glucosamine): a pathway for the development of a broad-spectrum antibody therapeutic

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. , Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alopexx, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel, broad-spectrum immune-mediated therapeutics for the prevention and treatment of bacterial, fungal and parasitic infections, today announced that Daniel Vlock, MD, Co-Founder, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Alopexx, is scheduled to present at IDWeek's 2023's New Antimicrobials in the Pipeline symposium being held October 11-15, 2023 in Boston, MA.

Dr. Vlock will present pre-clinical and clinical data on Alopexx's monoclonal antibody (MAb) F598, a novel immunotherapeutic that targets PNAG. MAbs as immunotherapies for infectious agents have a strong appeal but only a few are licensed for preventative use against limited diseases. Limitations include the high specificity of MAbs for strains of microbes, a need for a diagnostic test to indicate which MAb would be appropriate and finding a sufficient window between diagnosis of the infection and clinical efficacy of these specific MAbs. An innovative and groundbreaking approach would be the development of a broad-spectrum immunotherapeutic MAb that could be used in a clinical setting for prevention of a broad range of infections or clinical disease indicators.

Alopexx MAb F598 is a fully human IgG1 MAb to the conserved surface polysaccharide, PNAG, expressed by a wide range of microbial pathogens, including all of the ESKAPE organisms except P. aeruginosa. Extensively published pre-clinical results show MAb F598 can protect against a range of non-viral microbial infections and there is no detectable binding to human tissues. It is being developed for therapeutic and prophylactic use in newly admitted intensive care unit (ICU) patients to ascertain the effect on infections in this setting.

"With the increasing incidence of antimicrobial resistant bacteria there is a pressing need for novel and alternative therapeutics." said Daniel Vlock, MD, Chief Executive Officer of Alopexx, Inc. "Assuming utilization of F598 results in a reduction in the morbidity and mortality of hospital-acquired infections in ICU patients, it has the potential to become the new standard of care."

IDWeek 2023

IDWeek is the joint annual meeting of the Infectious Diseases Society of America (IDSA), Society for Healthcare Epidemiology of America (SHEA), the HIV Medicine Association (HIVMA), the Pediatric Infectious Diseases Society (PIDS), and the Society of Infectious Diseases Pharmacists (SIDP).

About Alopexx, Inc.

Alopexx is a clinical stage biotechnology company targeting novel immune therapeutics for the prevention and treatment of bacterial, fungal and parasitic microbial infections. The target of our therapeutics, poly N-acetyl glucosamine (PNAG), has been found in a wide range of pathogens. Our vaccine candidate, AV0328, has been shown to induce protective antibodies against a wide range of PNAG-expressing pathogens in a Phase 1 trial. F598, our fully human monoclonal antibody, has been shown to be safe and well tolerated in phase 1 and pilot trials. Following a single infusion, it can provide protection for 2-3 months.

Our goal is to develop a broad-spectrum, non-antibiotic therapeutic platform for the treatment and prevention of microbial infections. These immune therapeutics will reduce reliance on antibiotics and the development of antimicrobial resistance.

Beyond microbial infection Alopexx's vaccine may be capable of inducing antibodies that recognize PNAG-containing microbial cells and fragments and, by binding to them, engage the host's immune system to effectively clear PNAG-containing microbial fragments. Under these conditions, progression of symptoms associated with tissue destruction in diseases like Alzheimer's Disease can be prevented. While this is not the initial focus of the company, it points to the broad promise these therapeutics offer.

