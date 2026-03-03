ALORA Appoints Adam Helms as CEO; Secures Funding from Grantham Environmental Trust and Toyota Ventures

Agricultural company develops gene edited traits that shifts a crop's energy from defense to yield

NORWICH RESEARCH PARK, England, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ALORA, an agricultural biotechnology company developing gene-edited crop traits that redirect plant energy from stress defense to yield, today announced the appointment of Adam Helms as Chief Executive Officer and the close of a funding round led by the Neglected Climate Opportunities Fund, a subsidiary of the Grantham Environmental Trust, with participation from Toyota Ventures.

Helms joins ALORA as the company advances early results in yield and heat tolerance traits toward broader validation. ALORA's research has demonstrated yield improvements in rice of up to 1.5x under optimal conditions and 2–4x under extreme heat stress in controlled environments, with initial 2025 United Kingdom field trials confirming open-field performance. The company's focus in 2026 is reproducing these results across additional genetic backgrounds to support future commercial partnerships.

"ALORA has generated compelling early trait data, and I'm excited to work with this team to advance that science toward commercial relevance," said Adam Helms, incoming CEO. "Our priority this year is building proof points that matter to partners and investors by validating traits across multiple lines, crops, and geographies to enable substantive industry discussions."

Founding CEO Luke Young transitions to Chief Technology Officer, where he will lead ALORA's continued research and development efforts.

"We're pleased to continue our support of ALORA and welcome Adam to the team," said Caroline de Bossart, Director at the Grantham Environmental Trust. "His experience building early-stage companies will be valuable as ALORA translates its initial results into a broader validation program."

ALORA will attend World AgriTech in San Francisco on March 17–18, 2026.

About ALORA

ALORA is an agricultural company utilizing gene editing to develop crop traits that shift a plant's energy from defense to yield. The company's work spans controlled environment research and international field trials, with primary operations at the Norwich Research Park, UK. For more information, please visit www.alora.world.

About the Grantham Environmental Trust's Neglected Climate Opportunities Fund

Neglected Climate Opportunities LLC is a climate-focused venture capital vehicle and a wholly owned subsidiary of the Jeremy and Hannelore Grantham Environmental Trust which, along with its affiliate, the Grantham Foundation for the Protection of the Environment, believe that innovation and technology are the best hope for an enduring future. For more information, please visit www.granthamfoundation.org.

About Toyota Ventures

Toyota Ventures is the early-stage venture capital arm of Toyota. Founded in July 2017, its mission is to discover what's next for Toyota by helping startups bring disruptive technologies and business models to market quickly. With more than $800 million in assets under management, the firm is dedicated to investing in talented entrepreneurs around the world who are driving innovation in deep technology and climate solutions. For more information about Toyota Ventures and its portfolio companies, please visit www.toyota.ventures.

