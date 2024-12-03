Alosant Unveils AI-Driven Platform Expansion, Redefining Personalized Engagement in Real Estate

DataBridgeAI and CoPilot power Alosant's no-code platform expansion, enhancing personalized engagement across SMS, email, websites and mobile apps.

BOZEMAN, Mont., Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alosant , the leader in mobile-first customer experience solutions for real estate, announces the expansion of its platform to set a new standard in personalized engagement. The company extends beyond the app, incorporating AI-enriched solutions across SMS, email, websites, and the app, ensuring seamless and accessible personalization at every touchpoint.

Alosant has pioneered the transformation of residential community engagement through highly personalized mobile app solutions since 2017. The platform enables land developers and community teams to elevate the living experience in master-planned communities through tailored communications and lifestyle programming delivered through the app.

"Where people choose to live is a key factor in buying a home, and Alosant ensures the community's value is always front and center. With our expertise and insights, we're confident we can drive innovation that makes showcasing that value effortless," says April LaMon, Co-Founder of Alosant.

Alosant introduces DataBridgeAI, making siloed data in real estate systems more accessible. This Zapier-like tool creates a common language between systems by leveraging artificial intelligence and over 40 million personalized interactions. The innovation gives teams the insights needed for better engagement and personalization without requiring coding or costly APIs. AI-driven fluency fosters scalability, ensuring DataBridgeAI can support more complex data needs and deliver increasingly personalized experiences as a community grows.

"In real estate, moments are fleeting, and builders and developers need to move quickly. They don't have the luxury of waiting for data to be perfectly structured. That's why we designed DataBridgeAI to work without altering their existing backend systems," said Michael Swanson, Co-Founder of Alosant.

The company is also announcing Alosant CoPilot which will further enhance prospect and resident engagement throughout the customer journey. CoPilot enables companies to scale their resources and uplevel their entire team into their best performers through highly personalized interactions across multiple touchpoints. For example, teams can use CoPilot to automatically monitor website inventory changes and send SMS alerts to homebuyers, or allow prospects to schedule appointments directly via SMS for a personalized experience.

Alosant is a forward-thinking real estate technology company that powers mobile-first lifestyle experiences for over 100 top-selling master-planned communities nationwide including Fields and On Top of the World communities. Its flagship platform, Alosant ResX™and DatabridgeAI, provide tailored solutions for master-planned communities throughout the entire customer journey, from home shopping to community living, empowering developers, builders, and lifestyle teams to build stronger, more engaged master-planned communities.

