Alouette Cheese Launches "Eat Artfully" Media Campaign

"Whether you're looking to turn your carrots into an elegant crudités platter or a simple box of crackers into beautiful hors d'ouevres, Alouette soft spreadable cheese provides an easy way for our consumers to transform any dish into something special," says Mikhail Chapnik, Vice President of Marketing at Savencia Cheese USA – the manufacturer of Alouette. "These artful transformations will be particularly helpful during the summer months when picnics, barbecues and pool parties are on our minds and entertaining needs to be a breeze."

Developed in partnership with Deep Focus creative agency, the "Eat Artfully" media campaign aims to increase awareness and usage of Alouette Spreadable Cheeses among millennial foodies who seek to incorporate high-quality ingredients into causal snacking and entertaining occasions.

Alouette is available at grocery stores nationwide, including Kroger, Safeway, Albertsons, ShopRite, Harris Teeter, Publix, Stop & Shop and more. Alouette family of specialty cheese products includes the best-selling Garlic & Herbs Spreadable Cheese, Alouette Brie and Crème de Brie.

For more information or to find a local retailer, please visit www.alouettecheese.com.

About Savencia Cheese USA

SAVENCIA Cheese USA is a part of Savencia Fromage & Dairy - a leading global milk processor, the N° 2 cheese group in France and N° 4 worldwide, with net sales of €4.4 billion. It's a company in the tradition of its founding family, with over 19,000 employees in 29 countries. It utilizes the latest technology and deep culinary expertise to meet consumers' expectations in great taste, convenience and nutrition while staying committed to highest quality standard. In the USA the company offers a wide portfolio of cheeses including domestically produced Alouette and Chavrie as well as French specialty imports like Saint Agur®, Saint Andre®, Supreme®, Ile de France®, Saint Albray®, world-champion cheese Esquirrou®, and others. For more information, please visit www.savencia-fromagedairy.com.

